Diesel Generator Market Segments and Key Trends 2020-2030

Diesel Generator Market in Telecom industry: Introduction

In terms of value, the global diesel generator market in telecom industry is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Based on volume, the global diesel generator market in telecom industry is estimated to reach 333,579 units by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Based on type, the stationary generator segment constituted major share of 68.60% of the global diesel generator market in the telecom industry in 2019. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.53% from 2020 to 2030.

In terms of power rating, the below 100 kVA dominated the global diesel generator market in telecom industry in 2018. This trend is anticipated to continue in the global diesel generator market in telecom industry during the forecast period. The segment constituted 65.65% share of the global diesel generator market in telecom industry in 2019. Its share is expected to reach 67.30% by 2030. The rise in demand for uninterrupted & reliable power in the telecom towers during power outage is anticipated to boost the below 100 kVA segment.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76173

In terms of application, the standby segment held dominant share of the global diesel generator market in telecom industry in 2019. Of late, most of the countries across the globe have been investing significantly in development of renewable energy. Increase in adoption of renewable energy is likely to result in an interruption in power supply, as renewable energy is an intermittent source of energy.

Asia Pacific dominated the global diesel generator market in the telecom industry with 23.17% share in 2019. This trend is anticipated to continue in the global diesel generator market in telecom industry during the forecast period. Its share is expected to reach 26.26% by 2030 due to the increase in number of mobile subscribers in the region.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/bunker-fuel-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-177-8-bn-by-2027-transparency-market-research/

Major Drivers of Diesel Generator Market in Telecom industry

The expansion of telecom network in remote areas is propelling the demand for diesel generator in the telecom industry across the globe. The presence of young and rapidly growing population is boosting the demand for radio and mobile communication across the world. This has propelled the demand for large-scale worldwide network of telecom towers, from cities to remote areas. In India, telecom penetration or tele-density has grown rapidly over the last few years. The tele-density in India grew from 18.23% in 2017 to 92.84% in 2018. The rise in tele-density has led to an increase in the number of telecom towers for proper functioning of the telecom network.

The growth in subscriber base and tele-density, especially in rural areas, is a major factor that encourages investment in the development of telecom infrastructure. Around 70% of the population in India lives in rural areas. Telecom penetration in rural areas is increasing rapidly in the country. This is estimated to be a key driver of the diesel generator market in telecom industry in the near future. Remote areas have limited or no access to grid-connected electricity. These areas are dependent on secondary sources of power such as generator sets. Thus, lack of availability of grid connection to telecom tower sites is anticipated to boost the demand for diesel generators during forecast period. In turn, this is projected to augment the diesel generator market in telecom industry.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76173

Asia Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Diesel Generator Market in Telecom industry

Asia Pacific dominated the global diesel generator market in the telecom industry in 2019. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to rapid infrastructure development, growth in urbanization, and increase in purchasing power of end users in the region. The total number of unique mobile subscribers in Asia Pacific stood at around 2.8 billion in 2018 compared to around 2.7 billion in 2017. The number of mobile Internet users in Asia Pacific has increased significantly of late. Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 2.32 billion Internet users in 2019, with China and India holding largest share.

Prominent Developments in Diesel Generator Market in Telecom industry

In April 2019, Generac Holdings Inc., acquired Pika Energy, Inc., a manufacturer of innovative battery storage technologies that capture and store solar or grid power for homeowners and businesses.

In November 2018, Kohler Co. introduced a comprehensive line of high-performance batteries specifically designed for use in residential, commercial, and industrial power generators. These new Kohler Genuine Batteries are engineered to deliver optimal performance in generator applications, thereby helping end users minimize the unplanned maintenance cost associated with battery underperformance and frequent replacement.

Competition Landscape of Diesel Generator Market in Telecom industry

The degree of competition is high in the global diesel generator market in telecom industry, owing to the presence of vast numbers of large and small players. Scale of operations, brand value, and readiness to adapt to changing market dynamics determine the profitability and market share of companies operating in the global diesel generator market in telecom industry. Major players operating in the global diesel generator market in telecom industry are Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings, Caterpillar Inc., HIMOINSA, KOEL Green, Aggreko PLC., Jakson, MAHINDRA POWEROL, AGCO Corporation, Kohler Co., Greaves Cotton Limited, Multiquip Inc., and AKSA Power Generation.