Colloidal Oatmeal Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Colloidal Oatmeal Market Outlook

Over the last few decades, oatmeal has been consumed as a therapeutic medicine to treat a wide range of skin conditions such as irritation, and itching related to several xerotic dermatoses. Oatmeal has both dermatological and cosmetic health benefits as it soothes, cleanses, moisturizes, and protects skin. Colloidal oatmeal is derived from finely crushing the oat and boiling it to abstract the colloidal material. It is not a breakfast meal and should not be eaten. Colloidal oatmeal dissolves consistently when combined with water, oils, honey, lotion, and other liquids that enable it to be absorbed simply by the skin. Colloidal oatmeal is particularly rich in proteins, lipids, complex carbohydrates, vitamins, and has antioxidants feature. It is used as a moisturizer to protect skin and prevent from dry, rough, and skin irritations. Thus, due to various unique functional properties of colloidal oatmeal, it is considered as a cleanser, moisturizer, soothing, buffer, as well as a protective anti-inflammatory agent.

Reasons for Covering This Title

Expanding personal care industry, growing trend of organic cosmetic products, product innovation and premiumization, increasing consumer awareness about advantages associated with personal care products, the rise in research and development activities, and accelerating the trend of personal grooming among consumers are some of the factors fueling the growth of colloidal oatmeal market in the near future. Additionally, customers are demanding for gluten-free products as some people are allergic to the gluten coupled with various companies are developing products for sensitive skin care with advanced features such as antifungal properties to meet the growing consumer demand for skin care products. However, stringent government regulations, side effects related to the product, and limited shelf life of personal care products are the factors which may hinder the growth of the colloidal oatmeal market.

Global Colloidal Oatmeal: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global colloidal oatmeal market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of function, the global colloidal oatmeal market has been segmented as –

Humectants

Emollients

Occlusives

Others

On the basis of skin type, the global colloidal oatmeal market has been segmented as –

Dry Skin

Normal Skin

Sensitive Skin

Others

Global Colloidal Oatmeal Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global colloidal oatmeal market are Bramble Berry Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Oat Services Ltd., Beacon CMP Corporation, Grant Industries Inc., MakingCosmetics Inc., Ceapro Inc., and others.

Consumers are inclining towards natural and organic personal care products as there is increasing awareness about the harmful effects of chemical-based products, growing disposable income of consumers, and increasing supply chain distribution channel for personal care product are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global colloidal oatmeal market. Moreover, colloidal oatmeal has various benefits such as intensely hydrating in the skin, relieve itchy skin, scratchy, treat eczema, psoriasis, reverse the signs of ageing, and many more are expected to grow the colloidal oatmeal market during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Global Colloidal Oatmeal Market Participants

Growing men’s grooming trend, rise in adoption of organic skin care products, and expanding direct sales channel in the developing countries to minimize the overall cost associated with products and distribution channels are the factors due to which colloidal oatmeal market revenue is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, consumers are demand for clean label products for various health benefits, increasing inorganic growth by companies through mergers and acquisition, and rising demand for premium personal care products is the primary factor accelerating the growth of the colloidal oatmeal market.

