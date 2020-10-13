Amniotic Membranes Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the amniotic membrane market for the forecast period of 2019-2027. According to the report, the global amniotic membrane market was valued at ~US$ 980 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2019 to 2027.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Overview

The amniotic membrane is a thin tissue that covers the fetal side of the placenta. Human amniotic membranes have been used for more than 100 years as a biomaterial for the surgical reconstruction of different tissues because they promotes wound healing.

The two primary types of amniotic membranes are cryopreserved amniotic membranes and lyophilization amniotic membranes.

Growth of the global amniotic membrane market can be attributed to increase in the number trauma cases, burn injuries, and other accidental cases where amniotic membranes can be used for wound healing.

North America dominated the global amniotic membrane market in 2018 , and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Increase in the incidence of trauma cases and accidents, and rise in the number of FDA approvals and product launches in the U.S. contribute to North America’s leading share. Moreover, the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and leading companies fuel the growth of the amniotic membrane market in the region.

Increase in Research on Stem Cell Biology & Regenerative Medicine to Drive Market

Several regenerative medicines for orthopedics and wound healing have received U.S. FDA approval, and many are currently being studied in preclinical and clinical stages. Amniotic membranes along with their epithelial and mesenchymal stem cells are an appropriate source for regenerative medicine and skin tissue engineering.

In May 2019 , a team from the University of Alexandria, Egypt, began research on the therapeutic efficiency of human amniotic membrane plugs in promoting the closure of large macular holes.

Increase in research on amniotic membranes as a regenerative medicine is projected to drive the global amniotic membrane market.

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane Products to Dominate Market

The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment dominated the global amniotic membrane market in 2018 , and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Ophthalmology to be Promising Application

In terms of application, the global amniotic membrane market has been classified into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others

The surgical wounds segment dominated the global amniotic membrane market in 2018. Rise in the number of injuries while playing sports and due to falls is likely to drive the segment.

Growth of the ophthalmology segment can be attributed to increase in the number of ophthalmic indications.

Hospitals Account for Major Share of Global Market

The hospitals segment dominated the global amniotic membrane market in terms of revenue in 2018 , and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Amniotic Membrane Market

North America accounted for a major share of the global amniotic membrane market in 2018 , owing to the introduction of new products, increase in regulatory approval of amniotic membranes, and rise in the usage of these membranes for wound healing in countries such as the U.S.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Competitive Landscape

MiMedx, Integra LifeSciences, and Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. are the leading players in the global amniotic membrane market.

The global amniotic membrane market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global amniotic membrane market include Amnio Technology, LLC, Katena Products, Inc., MiMedx, Skye Biologics, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Applied Biologics, Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, Tissue Tech, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., and Stryker.

New product development through robust R&D activities and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by these players to expand in the global amniotic membrane market.

