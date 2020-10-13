APAC Functional Food Ingredients Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Ingredient Type, Trends and Forecasts

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the APAC functional food ingredients market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the APAC functional food ingredients market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the functional food ingredients market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the functional food ingredients market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the functional food ingredients market report.

Chapter 03 – APAC Functional Food Ingredients Market: Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the functional food ingredients market in this chapter. The associated industry assessment of the functional food ingredients market is also carried out, including market trends, market dynamics, and supply and value chain. Consumers’ perceptions on functional food ingredients are explained in the consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis sections in this chapter.

Chapter 04 – APAC Functional Food Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast 2014 – 2029

This chapter explains how the functional food ingredients market is projected to grow across the globe in various segments. The study divulges compelling insights on the functional food ingredients market based on ingredient type (minerals, vitamins, probiotics, prebiotic & dietary fiber, proteins, carotenoids, and omega-3 fatty acids), based on application, (beverages, dairy & products, and bakery & confectionery), and on the basis of country (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC.)

Chapter 05 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the functional food ingredients market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of leading stakeholders in the functional food ingredients market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Kerry Group plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, DMH Ingredients, Arla Foods amba, E. l. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Koninklijke DSM N.V., and many more.

Chapter 06 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the functional food ingredients report.

Chapter 07 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers to understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the functional food ingredients market.

