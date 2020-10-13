Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market to Attain a Market Value of US$ 8.3 Bn by the End of 2030

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Outlook

Topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals have gained widespread popularity in treating skin infections. Topical antibiotic is currently used for acne due to its effectiveness and safety. Acne is multifactorial inflammatory skin disease. The condition affects 70%–90% of individuals, mainly adolescence. Growing prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) is key to evolution of demand in the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market.

A wide range of options form a part of products in the topical antibiotics pharmaceuticals market. Some include cefazolin, bacitracin, ciprofloxacin, impenem, gentamycin, mupirocin, neomycin, retapamulin, benzoyl peroxide, and polymyxin. Topical antibiotics form a large part of 40% of the global antibiotics industry. Key characteristics for segmenting the overall topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market are the drug class and topical condition. Major pharmaceutical types are macrocyclics, glycopeptides, cephalosporins, carbapenems and glycylcyclines. Key forms in which antibiotic pharmaceuticals are available comprise creams, suspensions, emulsions, powder, and ointments.

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

The in-depth study of the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market sheds light on various elements of the competitive dynamics. These include barriers to entry of new players, SWOT analysis of various players, key strategies adopted by new as well as established players to consolidate their shares and position in the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market. It also takes a closer look at the recent plans to invest in research for topical antibiotics for different skin conditions. They are reaping large avenues by expanding their distribution channels in ointments and creams in hospital clinics and retail pharmacies. This will also give them a strong foothold in emerging markets of Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

To some extent, market analysts consider the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market significantly fragmented. This is mainly due to the presence of generic ingredients used in the formulations for the antibiotics. Some of the top players in the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market are Dynarex, Fougera, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Taro Pharmaceuticals, and Perrigo.

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Key Trends

Growing awareness of the effectiveness of topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals in soft tissue infections and acne has driven the expansion of the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market. This is particularly evident in demand for OTC antibiotic products among the economically lower strata of populations. Thus, market players see a potentially high avenue in developing regions of the world.

However, world over, there has been an alarming rise in antibiotic resistance bacteria. This is also causing a potential decline in the efficacy of topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals in various types of acne treatments. This is restraining the prospects of the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market. Also, side effects observed in some patient populations who have been using these antibiotics for long time has brought the issue of the toxicity of such pharmaceuticals used in making these, thereby dampening the demand. The indiscriminate use of antibiotics has also caused concerns among skin specialists who recommend such topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals.

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Regional Analysis

The various regional markets for topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals are North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific has been recently seeing some attractive opportunities to pharmaceutical companies.

North America has been a potentially lucrative regional market for the past several years. Extensive research on assessing the efficacy and safety of the generic components used in antibiotic pharmaceuticals has been a key aspect behind the large undercurrents of emerging and established markets. Numerous Asian countries have seen the growing popularity of OTC antibiotics among people living in urban areas.

