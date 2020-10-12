Food Processing Equipment Market – Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2019-2027

Food Processing Equipment Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global food processing equipment market. In terms of revenue, the global food processing equipment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global food processing equipment market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global food processing equipment market would be largely driven by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food, urbanization, and rising disposable income of consumers across the globe. This is influencing processors to opt for bulk food handling equipment to meet the requirements of consumers across the globe.

In the food processing equipment market report, the equipment type segment includes size reduction equipment, size enlargement equipment, homogenizers & blenders, cooling & heating system, cleaning system, fermenter, sorters & graders, and others. Based on equipment, the food processing equipment market is anticipated to be dominated by the cleaning system segment at a significant growth rate during the forecasted timeline. Cooling & heating system, size reduction equipment, and homogenizers & blenders segments are also prominent in various countries across the globe for food processing due to ease of use and overall satisfactory results. These are the factors expected to influence the growth of the food processing equipment market during the forecast period.

In terms of operation, the semi-automatic segment is a major player across the globe. It is expected to remain dominant with a huge share owing to increase in preference for food processing due to its cost-effective benefits. The automatic segment is also a potential operation segment in the food processing equipment market. Rapid growth in the number of small and medium scale food processing industries is expected to propel the growth of the food processing equipment market in the future.

The food processing equipment market is widely fragmented. Large number of small, medium, and large companies operate in the market at the global and domestic level. Companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions to increase their market reach.

Food Processing Equipment Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific holds major share of the food processing equipment market, due to rapid growth in food production and penetration of multinational processing players in emerging countries such as India, China, Philippines, and various other Asian countries. This factor is expected to expand the growth of the food processing equipment market in Asia Pacific at a rapid pace as compared to other regions in the future.

Demand for food processing equipment in Europe and North America is estimated to increase at a significant pace in the near future due to increase in the consumption of processed food and presence of prominent regional players of the food processing sector. The U.K., Germany, France, Russia, the U.S., and Canada are anticipated to be prominent markets for food processing equipment during the forecast period.

The market in South America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the near future. GCC, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are anticipated to be the potential markets in the coming years for food processing equipment.

Major promising players are likely to focus on expansion of business by indulging in strategic alliances, and merger and collaborations to strengthen their footprints in the global food processing equipment market. Companies are engaging in expanding their business through supply of equipment by several online distribution channels. Companies are focusing on offering advanced robotic technology and cost effective innovative solutions to the processors to increase profitability for sustainable growth of businesses.

Food Processing Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global food processing equipment market are GEA Group AG, Buhler AG, Tetra Laval International S.A., Alfa Laval AB, Krones AG, Dover Corporation, and Middleby Corporation.

Global Food Processing Equipment Market: Segmentation

Food Processing Equipment Market, by Equipment

Size Reduction Equipment

Size Enlargement Equipment

Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders

Cooling & Heating Systems

Cleaning Systems

Fermenter

Sorters & Graders

Others

Food Processing Equipment Market, by Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Food Processing Equipment Market, by Application

Dairy

Fruits & Vegetables

Sea Foods, Meat & Poultry

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Others

Food Processing Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



