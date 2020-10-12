Demand for Carbohydrate Foods to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

The worldwide Carbohydrate Foods Market is anticipated to touch US$ 16919.5 Million towards 2030 end. The market was estimated at US$ 9334.4 Million in 2020. The market will reflect a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2030. As per a study by Future Market Insights, increasing concerns over gastrointestinal disorders and obesity are estimated to support the usage of the nutritionally enriched food with concentrated cholesterol level that consecutively would fuel the market development throughout the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market

The growing popularity in the food & beverage industry for nutritional enrichment because of rising awareness for a healthy lifestyle will develop the industry size in the coming years.

Based on the region, Europe came out as a foremost market.

North America would stay steady as the biggest market.

The dietary supplements category is likely to hold the largest revenue share.

Decelerated demand due to coronavirus and supply chain disturbances might have a negative impact on the development

Key players are projected to concentrate on product innovations to remain relevant in emerged markets.

“With altering lifestyles, customers are becoming additionally aware of the health benefits of high fiber content in food. The burgeoning populace along with per capita income level would prove to be a demand booster for functional food & beverages, directing towards a rise in need for fiber and specialty carbohydrate (nutraceuticals) ingredients,”.

Healthcare Benefits Fueling the Market

Sports nutrition products, increasing demand for dietary supplements, weight loss products, personal care, and animal nutrition would boost the industry. Carbohydrates and fibers that are advanced acts as a crucial part of health management. These are demanded to keep up a balanced digestive system, to determine blood sugar and to bring down levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. These are utilized for treating malnourished individuals, cardiovascular diseases and stomach conditions. Food & beverage makers prefer natural ingredients for the nutritional gains they have with their products. The market is foreseeing wide applications in the cosmetics, medicinal and nutraceutical industries. The worldwide growing popularity of gymnasiums and fitness centers amid customers will considerably boost the requirement of dietary supplements.

Post coronavirus spread, the market is probably going to gain expanding impetus as customers search out healthier food to incorporate in their daily diet. Conversely, while the financial effect of COVID-19 proceeds, the market might foresee limitations as governments worldwide implement lockdown confining free movement.

Accentuation on health and healthy living are two of the present most common trends. Increasing utilization of food items with a high nutritional content incorporating fortified bread and breakfast cereals because of their developing use as a meal diet is projected to have a significant market impact. Moreover, expanding mindfulness towards nutritional benefit related to fibers in the f&b sector is relied upon to extend the market size throughout the following eight years. The developing worry about gastrointestinal disorders and obesity is likely to empower the utilization of nutritionally enriched foods with lesser cholesterol levels, which thus will impel market development over the figured time frame.