Engine Driven Welders Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

The global engine driven welders market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period. In the base year i.e. 2019, the global market pegged US$ 1010.6 and is expected to reach US$ 1402.4 Mn by the forecast year i.e. 2026. This information was published in a report, titled “Engine Driven Welders (Generators) For Heavy Industrial Applications Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” provides key insights into the factors enabling growth in the market. Engine driven welders offer better productivity and low fuel consumption.

Engine driven welders are incorporated with propane fueled engine or gasoline and an electric generator to produce high power for welding. These are primarily used outdoors and are usually transported on a trailer or a truck.

Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global Engine Driven Welders Market include;

ESAB

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Shindaiwa

The Lincoln Electric Company

MOSA

Denyo Co Ltd.

Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd

“North America Market Witnesses Attractive Growth with the Introduction of Advanced Mechanized Processes”

Among regions, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global engine driven welder (generators) for heavy industrial applications market. Rising government budgets from key countries and the launch of new products are expected to create growth opportunities for the market in this region. In addition to this, the introduction of advanced mechanized processes for engine driven generators is driving the market in North America. This is further resulting in the effective reduction of labor costs, and speedier work. The market in North America covered a value of US$ 348.1 Mn in the year 2018 and will continue to lead the market, as per the report.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness demand for engine driven welders in the coming years. This is primarily attributed to the renovation and retrofitting of old technologies and increasing government budgets to ensure better infrastructure. Moreover, the region covered value of US$ 283.6 Mn in the year 2018.

“Top Players are Focusing on Improvements in Welding Equipment to Expand their Portfolio”

Companies are planning to develop advanced engine driven welders such as portable engine driven welding machine to get work done more effectively and efficiently. These machines are designed such that there is no compromise on quality or productivity. Some of the players operating in the global engine driven welders market are The Lincoln Electric Company, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Shindaiwa, Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd., MOSA, Denyo Co Ltd., and ESAB.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

