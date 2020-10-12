Traction Equipment Market is expected to exhibit a slightly better CAGR of 2.40%

Transparency Market Research has recently published a research report about the global traction equipment market. The research report expects the vendor landscape of the global market to remain fragmented as more number of players are expected to enter into the fray. The market is intensely competitive and innovation driven. Companies with high levels of technological infrastructure and highly viable and proficient products stand a chance for a sustainable future in the global traction equipment market. These leading players in the global market are expected to concentrate on developing technologically sound and advanced products in order to stay ahead of their competition.

Based on equipment, the traction equipment market was driven by traction engines in 2018. The segment registered a huge share of around 80% and is anticipated to hold its lead through 2027. Geographically, the global traction equipment market, in 2018, was driven by Asia Pacific with a share around 41% both by volume and revenue, both and has developed as the main income generator. The rapid development in economies and critical advancement of trade have contributed toward the extension of this market.

Request PDF Brochure –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13115

Expanding Product Portfolio is Key for Market Leaders’ Development

Some of the key names in the global traction equipment market include names such as Toshiba International Corporation, TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., VEM Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and ABB Ltd. among others. Of these notable brands, ABB Ltd., has been the leading player that has set high industry standards. The company boasts of strong product portfolio catering to variety of needs of consumers and thus is expected to remain a dominant force in the market for a foreseeable future.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13115

According to the research report by Transparency Market Research, the global traction equipment market is projected to exhibit a sluggish CAGR of 2.14% in terms of volume, for the given assessment period of 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the volume sale of the global traction equipment market was around 1.18 million units. With the mentioned rate of growth, the volume sales will rise to 1.40 million units by the end of 2027.

“On the other hand, in terms revenue growth, the global market is expected to exhibit a slightly better CAGR of 2.40% till the end of 2027”, says research analyst at TMR.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/stakeholders-in-plastic-recycling-market-actively-looking-for-improve-recycling-rates-of-discarded-plastics-packaging-across-economies-tmr/

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominating Global Traction Equipment Market

Depending on the type of equipment, the global traction equipment market has been consistently dominated by traction engines since 2018. The segmented accounted for the lion’s share of nearly 80% of the overall market and is projected to continue to dominate in the foreseeable future.

“Geographically speaking, the global traction market is expected to be led by the regional segment of Asia Pacific. The region accounted for around 41% of the market share in terms of both volume and share and has thus become the chief contributor for the growth of the global market”, observes TMR analysts. In addition to this, fast economic and industrial developments in emerging nations such as India, China, and Philippines among others are also responsible for driving the development of the traction equipment market in the Asia Pacific region. Other regional segments such as North America and Europe are expected to show moderate growth rates in the near future.

Global Traction Equipment Market – Key Developments