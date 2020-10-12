Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Gypsum Boards Market

The one thing that is evident from Harold Newman Arena construction at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota is that gypsum boards are massively pleasing to eye and are thus seeing an upward curve in the construction industry. And, as this trend catches up on with more and more people, the global gypsum board market is set to grow at a steady pace. The reasons behind the growing popularity is its multiple advantages over substitutes such as wood, plywood, and brick. Some of these are cost effectiveness, sound attenuation and easy and quick installation. Besides, gypsum boards offer better protection against mold, mildew, rough weather conditions, and fire.

Some of the notable developments and trends that are contributing to growth of global board market are spelled out below:

By 2050, construction volumes would be up by 85%, accruing a hefty market worth of USD 15.5 trillion. And, it is quite interesting to note at this point that a hefty share of more than 50% will be accounted for b mere three nations. And, these three nations include the United States, India, and China. As population grows at an impressive pace, demand for living spaces such as those of residential, recreational, and commercial is set to see an upward curve. And, thus, the increase in construction volumes is in sync with growth in population over the next 30 years. Population will be up by 2 billion by 2050. This, will thus, contribute to growth in global gypsum board market massively.

Rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific economies is leading to generation of new growth opportunities, ready for market players to tap into. This will encourage players to have eyes set on the region over the coming years. And, a good many are foraying into the landscape to garner gains.

Global Gypsum Board Market: Snapshot

Apart from the productive properties of gypsum board, it is also employed as an aesthetic building material, which is evident in the Harold Newman Arena construction at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. Recently, the steeple segment of the arena was witnessed to become colorful with the addition of gypsum board. The US$15.0 mn athletic complex is set to drop curtains in August 2017.

According to the researchers, the global gypsum board market is prophesied to be classified as per key parameters such as product and application. An in-depth analysis of the market’s top segments is a great step to take if a player wants to determine the lucrative and risk-bearing areas of the industry.

The report is a classic representation of a comprehensive and meticulous study of the global gypsum board market. Players can look to take confident strides in the international market with the help of this industry guideline and make an enduring progress in their business.

Global Gypsum Board Market: Competitive Overview

The prominent competitors operating in the world gypsum board market could be Lafarge, Saint-Gobain Gyproc, Global Mining Company LLC, BPB India Gypsum, and Etex Corp. The presence of umpteen small-scale vendors is prognosticated to make the market fragmented. However, the nature of fragmentation could differ on a regional level as per industry maturity and production scenario.

