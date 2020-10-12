Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Polyester Medical Films Market

Polyester Medical Films Market: Introduction

Polyester is synthetic fiber made of petrochemicals. It is a thermoplastic monomer and classified as saturated and unsaturated polyester. It is used to manufacture polyester films for various applications.

Polyester medical film is derived from polyester polymer. It is used in various medical applications, such as diagnostic strips, medical tapes, face shields, dialysis and infusion bags, etc. Properties of polyester medical films include flexibility, hydrophobic nature, high thermal strength, wrinkle resistance, UV protection, and shrink resistance.

These films offer clarity, are easy to handle, and provide excellent adhesion and barrier properties. They are cost-efficient than conventional medical films.

Rise in Demand for Recyclable Medical Films

Increase in medical expenditure, rise in per capita income, consumer awareness about health, and properties of these films are key factors likely to promote the consumption of polyester medical films during the forecast period

Polyester medical films are recyclable as compared to other film materials. Advanced quality films, such as film with anti-fogging property (which restrict the water droplets formation inside the film), are expected to drive the consumption of polyester medical films.

Growing trend for biodegradable plastic is one of the key factors driving the polyester medical film market. Biodegradable films are manufactured through bio-based polyesters, which are derived from renewable sources and mineral oils. These films do not emit any toxins and degrade easily.

These films are preferred in medical applications due to their recyclability and low cost. Volatile prices of raw materials may hamper the global polyester medical films.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

Medical Tapes and Adhesives Applications to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

In terms of end-use, the global polyester medical films market can be segmented into diagnostic strips, medical tapes & adhesives, transdermal therapeutic systems (TTS), biosensors, labelling, and others. Demand for polyester medical films in various medical application has been increasing. This is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Polyester medical films are employed in medical applications, as they can provide high moisture resistance, clarity, tensile strength, and thermal strength. Thus, high performance standards make polyester medical films a superior option for different medical applications.

Demand for medical tapes and adhesives in furniture has been increasing. This is likely to provide growth opportunities to the global polyester medical films market. Polyester medical films are used to make diagnostic strips, biosensors, and labelling. This is also considered a key factor boosting the polyester medical films market.

Rise in Demand for Polyester Medical Films from Medical Tape Manufacturers

Based on film thickness, the global polyester medical films market can be segmented into less than 100 micron, 100 micron – 300 micron, and more than 300 micron

Polyester medical films can withstand extreme temperature and pressure conditions. This is also one of the factors driving the global polyester medical films market. These films have high wicking properties to absorb biological fluids and are preferred in the manufacturing of biosensor strips and medical tapes.

Key Players in Global Polyester Medical Films Market

The global polyester medical films market is highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global polyester medical films market are focusing on entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global polyester medical films market include:

DuPont Teijin Films

Filmsquest Group Inc.

Tekra Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Grafix Plastics

Cheever Specialty Paper & Films.

DUNMORE Corporation

ROL-VAC, LP

Coveme spa

Tekni-Plex

Flex Films

MacDermid Autotype Ltd.

Vacmet India

FUTAMURA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Global Polyester Medical Films Market: Research Scope

Global Polyester Medical Films Market, by End-use

Diagnostic Strips

Medical Tapes & Adhesives

Transdermal Therapeutic Systems (TTS)

Biosensors

Labelling

Others

