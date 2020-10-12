Market Intelligence Report on Dewatering Equipment Market, 2017-2025

Dewatering equipment are the equipment used to separate water from solids. They are employed at all places where drying is required. Water is separated forcefully from solids using vacuum or centrifugal motion. It is one of those methods that prove to be cost-effective in several manners. Its use in waste management systems or at sites involving handling of solids helps reduce the additional weight of water. This proves to be cost-effective as charges are applicable as per the unit weight. Heat drying, a method that can be used to substitute dewatering equipment, proves to be costlier owing to the cost involved in providing energy to the microwave used. Dewatering equipment typically include vacuum filters, filter presses, drying beds, sludge lagoons, centrifuges, etc. Centrifuges offer a large number of advantages such as less space requirement, fully automated nature, user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness. They hardly require any personnel attention. They offer higher cake dryness and amount of polymer on the same sludge. The choice of dewatering equipment largely depends on the method used for dewatering and the site of work at which they are installed. Dewatering equipment have hardly any disadvantages; for example, filter presses require more space as compared to the other dewatering equipment. They are partially automated and require personnel attention. Centrifuges consume higher energy. The need for dewatering equipment has been continuously increasing and is expected to increase more in the near future, as water is an integral part of almost every activity in day-to-day household chores and several industrial activities. Rapid industrialization and increase in population are the major reasons for the increase in demand for these equipment. Especially, centrifuges are gaining importance owing to their several advantages and cost-effectiveness in terms of cost of labor, chemicals, and disposal.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25838

Based on method of dewatering employed, the market can be segmented into well point method, eductor wells method, deep well point method, and open sump pumping method. The method employed largely depends on the site of application, while the dewatering equipment used largely depends on the method of dewatering employed.

Based on its use at the site of application, the market for dewatering equipment can be segmented into industrial and waste disposal applications. Due to rapid industrialization in developing nations of the world, demand for dewatering equipment in industrial applications has been increasing and is expected to rise even more during the forecast period. Increasing population and stringent environmental regulations and waste disposal norms are factors responsible for increasing need for dewatering equipment at waste disposal sites. Currently, the market is dominated by the industrial application segment and is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/small-hydropower-market-to-reach-capacity-of-171-gw-by-2030-tmr/

Geographically, the global dewatering equipment market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in some of the developing countries in the region such as China and India are likely to make APAC an attractive market for dewatering equipment in the industrial application segment in the next few years. Also, increasing population and stringent government norms regarding waste disposal in these countries are the major reasons for increase in demand for dewatering equipment in Asia Pacific. The market in the region is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization, need for development of infrastructure, increasing population, intensifying environmental laws and considerations are some of the major reasons for requirement for newer technologies and cost-effective and efficient innovations in dewatering equipment. At present, the dewatering equipment market in Asia Pacific is dominated by the centrifuges segment as well as the industrial application segment.

Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=25838<ype=S

Some of the key players operating in the global dewatering equipment market are Alfa Laval, Phoenix Process Equipment, Andritz, AQ Septance Group, and Veolia Water Technologies.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.