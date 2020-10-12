Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market Scope, Consumption and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2029

Global Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market – Overview

Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is the most prevalent multi-drug resistant bacteria and a growing threat to health. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention department projects that nearly 1 in 50 people in the U.S. carried MRSA in their bodies in August 2019. Furthermore, these people are nearly four times more susceptible to infection. MRSA is commonly found in hospitals and healthcare facilities and it can cause severe health problems such as pneumonia, bloodstream infections, sepsis, and even death.

Global Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the key developments in the global methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems market are given below:

In October 2019, Luminex Corporation announced that the company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the ARIES MRSA Assay. The help in assaying integrated, real-time, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based, qualitative, in vitro diagnostic test for the direct detection of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) DNA from nasal swabs in patients at risk for nasal colonization.

In April 2017, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, announced the acquisition of Puritan Products, Inc., a supplier of cGMP buffers and solutions for Biopharma customers, and high-purity chemistries for Research and Electronic Materials customers.

Some of the key players in the global methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems market are

F-Hoffman La Roche

Becton Dickinson and Company

Hain Lifesciences

3M Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abacus Diagnostica

Arlington Scientific

AdvanDx

Genspeed Biotech

R-Biopharm AG

Global Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market – Drivers and Restraints

One of the key driving factors for the growth of the global methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems market is the increasing levels of approvals for products developed by industry leaders. Moreover, increasing prevalence of methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection across the globe is also expected to help in driving the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. Furthermore, constant technological advancements are also expected to help in driving the market growth.

One key factor restraining the market growth has been growing cases of product recalls for these methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems. It raises questions on effectiveness and reliability of these products.

Global Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market – Geographical Outlook

The global market for methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems is segmented into five key regions. These regions are Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America. Of these, currently the global methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America. The regional market is expected to continue to lead the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be mainly attributed to the growing number of companies operating in the region. The companies in the region are resorting to mergers, acquisitions, and join ventures in order to stay ahead of the competitive curve. In addition to this, increasing demand from the region is also expected to drive the growth the market in coming years.

