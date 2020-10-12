Pyrometer Market Trend | COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

A pyrometer is a device which is used to measure high levels of temperature. The pyrometer has a small dial which indicates the temperature of the hot object. Pyrometers are a class of thermometers which are used to measure the heat and type of heat discharged from an object. Moreover, pyrometers have a wide range of applications in heavy industrial processes. Most processes and manufacturing industries are being automated at a rapid pace across the globe. Automation sensing technology has achieved a high level of accuracy with the help of pyrometers. Additionally, growing trend toward industrial automation among different manufacturing industries is expected to increase the adoption of pyrometers in the coming years. The market is likely to expand at a stable rate during the forecast period owing to the rising penetration of this market across the globe.

The global pyrometer market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, operation type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the pyrometer market has been segregated into two types: handheld and stationary. In 2016, stationary type of pyrometers held major share of the market. Handheld type is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

This is mainly due to the increasing demand for portable temperature sensing technology across various processing industries such as ceramics, metal, and glass. On the basis of technology, the pyrometer market has been segmented into two types, optical pyrometer and infrared pyrometer. In terms of revenue, infrared pyrometer held the largest share in the global pyrometer market in 2016. Based on operation type, the pyrometer market is fragmented into two types – automatic and manual. Manual type held the largest market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in 2025 as well.

The global pyrometer market has been segmented on the basis of end user into metal industry, polymer industry, glass manufacturing industry, and mining among others. The pyrometer market is primarily driven by growing demand for advanced temperature sensing across temperature sensing devices. Moreover, the growth of industrial automation and adoption of these devices in big factories and industrial plants at a rapid pace is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high operational and investment cost are anticipated to be the most important factors restraining the growth of the global pyrometer market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global pyrometer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific (APAC) held the largest share in the global pyrometer market in 2016. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing temperature sensing demand among various end use industries and rising industrialization & urbanization across different parts of Asia Pacific.

Within Asia Pacific, China and India held the major market revenue share due to growing demand for robust temperature measurement devices and increasing automation in the industrial sector. Moreover, growing demand from industrial automation is also driving the pyrometers market. China, India, the U.S, Germany, France, and Japan among others are major markets for pyrometers due to significant economic growth. On the other hand, Europe is expected to become the most promising market with the second highest share followed by others regions.

Major companies operating in the global pyrometer market are Advanced Energy Industries (the U.S.), Instruments International (UK), LumaSense Technologies (the U.S.), Accurate Proxitron (Germany), Optron (Germany), PCE Instruments (Germany), Sensors Technologies Ltd. (Israel), OMEGA Engineering (UK), Optris (Germany), BARTEC (Germany), CHINO CORPORATION (Japan), Micro-Epsilon (Germany), Calex Electronics (UK), OPTEX CO. (Japan), and Fluke Process Instruments (the U.S.) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.