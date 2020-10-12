Antimicrobial Wipes Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Antimicrobial Wipes Market: Overview

The antimicrobial wipes market has seen an expanding array of formulations that meet the wide spectrum of consumer needs for hygiene and cleanliness. Of note, perhaps the most veritable momentum has come from the growing popularity of these wipes for hand and surface sanitization. Antimicrobial hand wipes are used extensively among worldwide populations in the wake of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic in recent months, although these wipes are effective on viruses. A variety of formulations have been investigated by researchers to improve the performance of antimicrobial wipes on wide range of surfaces. Typically, antimicrobial hand wipes contain 66.5% ethyl-alcohol and promises to kill 99.99% of germs

Antimicrobial wipes may be disposable or non-disposable. Some of the key applications in the antimicrobial wipes market are sanitizing, wound cleaning, and general skin care.

Antimicrobial Wipes Market: Key Trends

Over the past few years, people in developed as well as developing nations have seen the demand for antimicrobial wipes for home use. They are especially used in kitchen slabs and sinks and bathroom sinks. The rising availability of variety of products in various forms in specialty stores and e-commerce retailers has been imparting a steady impetus to the growth of the antimicrobial wipes market. The use of these wipes in cleaning door knobs and light switches has spurred the demand.

However, there lies some uncertainty as to how many times a single wipe can be used to clean different surfaces. Also, the antimicrobial wipes market has attracted somewhat negative connotation due to lack of education among users on how to dispose them safely. Further, not many users are aware enough where can they be used and where not. For example, these wipes are recommended not to be used in cleaning pets and eatables such as fruits and vegetables.

Another key constraining factor for the growth of the antimicrobial wipes market are the regulatory curbs on quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs).

Growing popularity of antimicrobial wipes among urban residential consumers is bolstering the expansion of the market. In commercial establishments, the lack of access to cleaning water and soap has spurred the demand for hand wipes, thereby boosting the antimicrobial wipes market.

Antimicrobial Wipes Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

The study on the antimicrobial wipes market provides a deep-dive analysis of various elements of competitive dynamics, notably including intensity of competition, consolidation strategies by top players, and barrier entry.

Manufacturers and producers of antimicrobial wipes and the formulations are continuously conducting research on testing new chemical formulations, focusing on improving their safety and efficacy profiles. They are also spending sizably on advertisement and promotion activities to increase the visibility of recently launched products in untapped markets. This will also help them build a rapport among consumers. Moreover, aspiring players are focusing on going for third part lab accreditations to earn trust. Leading players are making investments on expanding their production capacities in various geographies, particularly to meet a wide cross-section of consumer demands.

Some of the key companies operating in the antimicrobial wipes market are CleanTex, CleanTex, ConvaTec Group PLC, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Hopkins Medical Products, coVita Crosstex International, Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Company.

Antimicrobial Wipes Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regional markets in the antimicrobial wipes market are North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to be a vast untapped market, and is therefore expected to see rising revenue streams. In recent years, a number of players have made entry in this regional market, spurring competition for incumbent players. North America has been a lucrative market. However, in coming years, demand is expected to mature.

