Surgical Face Masks Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2018 – 2026

Surgical Face Masks Market: Introduction

Surgical mask is a disposable, loose fitting device, which creates physical barrier between nose and mouth of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment. Surgical masks are available with different thickness and ability to protect from contaminants.

These masks are typically used to protect the wearer from large-particle droplets, splashes, and sprays. Additionally, these prevents the spread of infectious respiratory secretions from wearer to others.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Surgical Face Masks Market

The world is currently experiencing the pandemic of an infectious disease called COVID-19. This infection leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death in severe cases. Hence, surge in number of people with coronavirus infections is anticipated to drive the global surgical face masks market. According to the World Health Organization, globally, 823,626 confirmed and 72,736 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Additionally, in the context of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks in home and health care settings. This in turn increases demand for surgical marks. Hence, rise in demand for surgical masks is likely boost the growth of the global market.

The use of face mask is vital to control infectious diseases, especially in circumventing droplet transmission. The effectiveness of surgical face mask in blocking the transmission of SARS is 68%. Therefore, it is widely used by medical workers as part of droplet transmission precaution when caring for patients with respiratory infections. Hence, increase in use of surgical face masks is projected to fuel the growth of the global surgical face masks market. Furthermore, vulnerable populations, such as older adults with chronic conditions, are at high risk of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Hence, the use of face mask to prevent infections by the geriatric population is anticipated to drive the global market.

Moreover, face masks provide effective protection against respiratory infections. Rise in focus on production of protective equipment including face masks owing to increase in awareness about preventive care is expected to boost the growth of the global surgical face masks market.

However, supply shortage of face masks owing to increase in usage by the general public is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. Moreover, rise in prices of face masks is likely restrain the global surgical face masks market.

Surge in number of COVID-19 cases in developing and developed countries presents lucrative opportunity in the global surgical face marks market. According to WHO data, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in major countries as of March 30, 2020 stood at 82,447 cases in China, 97,689 in Italy, 78,797 in Spain, 38,309 in Iran, and 122,653 in the U.S.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Surgical Face Masks Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global surgical face masks market due to high prevalence of infectious diseases among the population. Moreover, rise in awareness and presence of key players are anticipated to drive the market in the region. Europe is expected to account for significant share of the global market. The market in the region is likely to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

The surgical face masks market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness and increase in cases of infectious diseases

Key Players Operating in Global Surgical Face Masks Market

The global surgical face masks market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. Demand for surgical face masks has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global market. Industry players are adopting the practice of appointing third-party distributors to expand market presence. This has led to a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in the emerging markets.

