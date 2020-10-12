Robot Operating System Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 438.0 Mn by 2027

Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market: Overview

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research. The global robot operating system (ROS) market is expected to reach a value of US$ 438.0 Mn by 2027 on account of ever expanding robots across a number of industries. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The global robot operating system market is mainly driven by rising adoption of ROS in research & innovation and rising expansion of industrial capabilities.

Growing installations of industrial and commercial robots across the industries is driving the global ROS market

ROS is an open source platform, robot enthusiast. Robot developing companies can easily pull its code from the web for free and use it to curb their idea to whatever level with further customization based on the requirement. This factor has given strong impetus to the overall ROS market. The ROS market is expected to witness further revision, innovation and development in coming years, since there are number of big companies investing in the market.

The great flexibility of ROS has promoted code sharing and contributions from researchers covering all major aspects of robotics. At present, ROS has helped the robotics community progress faster by sharing solutions to common problems. The rising installations of commercial and industrial robots across the application especially in automotive, healthcare, logistics and warehousing and other production & manufacturing sector for process automation is supplementing the growth of ROS market.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=29147

Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market: Scope of the Report

ROS market is segmented by type, by application and by region. By type, the ROS is divided into commercial robots and industrial robots. Industrial Robots holds more than 60% market share for ROS market. H-ROS or hardware robot operating system helps in the designing of reusable and reconfigurable robot component to create comprehensive robots. It aims to reduce the overall development time for the manufacturers. The Industrial ROS has made it simple for the robot developers to efficiently design robots catering the industrial needs.

Among these segments, commercial robot segment is further sub-segmented into stationary and portable robots. Whereas, industrial robot segment is further categorized into SCARA, articulated, Cartesian, linear and others. Based on application, ROS is categorized into commercial and industrial. Among these segment commercial is further divided into healthcare, (hospitals and pharmaceuticals), hospitality (restaurants and hotels), retail (big and small retail stores), agriculture & farming and others (entertainment and domestic services).

North America dominates the ROS Market with a market share of more than 45% in 2019. This is primarily due to the demand for increased service quality from consumers, fast adoption of technology combined with worthwhile initiatives taken, development of more advance version of ROS platform, and rising awareness for the same. Among all the geographies, Asia Pacific has witnessed strong growth in robots adoption and demand, both in terms of value and volume.