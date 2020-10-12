Coronavirus’s Impact On Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report entitled “Visualization & 3D Rendering Software (By Deployment Type – On Premise and Cloud; By End-use Verticals – Manufacturing, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare and Others) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” According to this report, the Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market revenue stood at US$ 1,097.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6,332.1 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

3D rendering is a 3D computer graphics process of automatically converting 3D wire frame models into 2D images with 3D photorealistic effects or non-photorealistic rendering on a computer. Visualization and 3D rendering software are used for creating graphical interfaces and displays for software solutions and converting 3D models into 2D images or videos. Visualization software includes graphical objects and components which are used for applications and displays with the help of software editors. Visualization software are used for graphical user interfaces in industries to display the required information in an effective manner. This visualization and 3D rendering software are used extensively in architectural & designer firms, visual effect companies, automotive, telecommunication, industrial electronics, film, animation and other industrial segments. Visualization and 3D rendering software enables quick visualization and animation development.

Furthermore, it enables development of 3D render image of any object by making few alterations into the design. Image processing and animation is easily done by skilled graphic designers, thus saving overall time. The process does not require any additional sophisticated models, thereby cutting down the expense of creating and changing the models to a great extent. Less time required for 3D rendering activity across industry segment with reduced cost and Just-in-time-marketing has increased the need for creating marketing collaterals in short period of time and are the main drivers for visualization & 3D rendering software market.

The visualization & 3D rendering software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type: on-premise and cloud. In on-premise segment, we have considered the revenue generated from the sales of visualization and 3D rendering software that are installed on premise on the devices and in cloud based segment, we have considered the revenue generated from the sales of visualization and 3D rendering software that are accessed through cloud based deployment. On-premise based 3D rendering software is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for a market share of approximately 61.8% in 2019. This on-premise based deployment market will steadily decrease over the forecast period.

The visualization & 3D rendering software market is further segmented on basis of end-use vertical manufacturing, construction, media & entertainment, healthcare, etc. Manufacturing industry segment includes all companies into manufacturing like automobile, aerospace, industrial electronics, oil & gas, creative design products, engineering, industrial units etc.

Construction industry segment mainly caters to 3D rendering software requirements to Architects, Designers, Building information modeling modelers, etc. Media & Entertainment industry segment includes visual effect studios, animators, Design studios, digital media, advertising agencies, Game cinematic agencies, television shows, film industry, etc. Healthcare industry segment includes requirement of 3D rendering software in Life Sciences, hospitals, etc.

The construction industry vertical is the major contributor with a share of approximately 36.1% in 2019 of the global visualization and 3D rendering software. This is because it’s increasingly usage by Architects, Designer, BIM modelers, etc. After construction industry, the usage of visualization and 3D rendering software is observed prominently for Media & Entertainment industry. North America has significant market share in Media & Entertainment industry due to need of 3D rendering software for animation, VFX, digital media, film industry, etc.