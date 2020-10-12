Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Secure Email Gateway Market

Secure Email Gateway: Introduction

Email is the most common communication mode among organizations. Therefore, emails are targeted by cybercriminals to damage, steal, or corrupt user data, leading to the need for strong email security. Methods of attacking on email are growing day by day. Currently, most organizations are facing increasing number of malicious attachments, ransomware attacks, and phishing attacks.

A secure email gateway provides a framework of technologies which block malicious emails and reduces the number of successful compromises of user credentials, email hosts, and sensitive company data.

A secure email gateway consists of solutions that can be deployed at the SMTP gateway or mail server to filter out phishing attacks, viruses, spam, and other malware from messaging traffic.

The global secure email gateway market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for secure email gateways from organizations.

Global Secure Email Gateway Market: Dynamics

Global Secure Email Gateway Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Rise in cyber-attacks and leakage of sensitive information from organizations is one of the major factors anticipated to increase the demand for secure email gateways during the forecast period.

Rise in demand from organizations to effectively manage data loss and to reduce malware attacks are expected to boost the demand for secure email gateways across the globe

Increasing demand to manage stringent regulatory compliances effectively is a major factor projected to boost the global secure email gateway market in the next few years.

Growing demand from enterprises to provide consistent, enhanced, and unified identity security to employees and customer data is estimated to propel the global secure email gateway market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based secure email gateway solutions and services across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for secure email gateways.

A secure email gateway also provides Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and email encryption solutions, thus spurring market growth.

However, growing availability of open-source email gateway solutions is expected to hamper the secure email gateway market during the forecast period.

High cost of secure email gateway solutions is also one of the major factors projected to hinder the secure email gateway market in the next few years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Secure Email Gateway Market

COVID-19 has forced organizations to work remotely, due to which most of the data is shared via email or online tools. As a result, chances of cyber-attacks is increasing among organizations. For instance, in April 2020, Cognizant Corporation, a U.S. based IT company faced a ransomware attack. Hence, COVID-19 has a small positive impact on the secure email gateway market owing to the increasing demand from organizations to provide secure email solutions to protect data from cyber-attacks.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Secure Email Gateway Market

In terms of region, the global secure email gateway market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America dominated the global secure email gateway market in 2019, due to presence of well-established and technologically advanced players in the region. The U.S. is a key market in North America, due to increasing instances of Detection of Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, and cyber-attacks, which is expected to boost the secure email gateway market in the country.

The secure email gateway market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand to protect endpoint data from unauthorized access in the region. China is a key market in Asia Pacific.

Global Secure Email Gateway Market: Competition Landscape

Several local, regional, and international players are active in the secure email gateway market with strong presence. Rapid technological advancements have led to opportunities in the global secure email gateway market. Market players are gradually focusing on merger and acquisition activities with technology partners to develop innovative and advanced solutions to improve their offerings and market reach.

Key Players Operating in the Global Secure Email Gateway Market Include: