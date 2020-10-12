Latest Update on In-Car Command Control System Market Insights by 2027

The in-car command control system comprises various components including software and hardware to control the vehicle functions easily. Advancements in technology have led to the development of advanced command control systems in vehicles, which offer ease of control of vehicle operations such as audio control and car unlock.

New vehicles are being fitted with audio which can be recognized by the human voice and the passenger can drive comfortably. The command control system consists of software that identifies the passenger’s voice and carries out the operations according to the instructions given by the passenger.

Key drivers of in- car command control system market

The safety of vehicle and passengers has become the important factor for consumers while buying a vehicle. Rise in demand for automotive vehicles across the global is projected to be a key factor that boosts the in-car command control system market. Every vehicle manufacturer is emphasizing on the integration of advanced technology in vehicles, which in turn to fuel the in-car command control system market.

Presently, everyone has smartphones that contain major applications including Android connect and automatic parking, which controls various operations including phone calls. These mobile applications connect to the vehicle and control vehicle operations such as air condition temperature control and navigation system. The command control system enables the passenger to view the traffic situation on his chosen route. Increase in adoption of autonomous vehicles integrated with advanced technology which in turn is estimated to boost the in-car command control system market.

North America & Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of in-car command control system market

Penetration of In -car command control system is significantly high in Asia Pacific and North America. Presence of major original equipment manufacturers in Asia Pacific and North America is likely to boost the in- car command control system market in these regions. Increase in research and development in developing countries including China, India is projected to further propel the in-car command control system market in the region.

Major Tier1 suppliers including Rockwell Collins are based in North America, which accounts for a major share of the global market. Increase in Demand for automotive vehicles in Europe is projected to boost the in- car command control system market. Major Companies from Europe region including Robert Bosch, Continental AG are trying to integrate the command control system in the vehicle which will help to boost the in- car command control system market.

Key players operating in in-car command control system market

The global in-car command control system market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global in-car command control system market are:

Continental AG

General Dynamics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins

Rolta India Limited

CACI International Inc.

Siemens AG

Elbit Systems Ltd

Harman International

Global In- car Command Control System Market: Research Scope

Global In- car Command Control System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



