Gel Bricks Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Gel Bricks Market: An Overview

Gel Bricks are primarily used to use a refrigerant or coolant for food products. It is also used as a measure used in relieving physical pain and generally used for sports person and patients. Gel bricks are also known as gel packs and cold packs. Many products in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical industry require a specific temperature during the transportation and to maintain the temperature criteria and life cycle of the product, Gel bricks are used with insulated containers. Common materials used as gel bricks are Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Polymer and Silica coated with Vinyl used in medical surgery and other health related issues. The advantages of Gel bricks are they are handy, durable, longer life cycle, non-toxic and stable or non-reactive.

A substantial growth in large scale as well as small scale manufacturers in Gel bricks is observed over the past few years due to increase in concerns over the health issues among the population over the world, increase in non-surgical pain relief methodologies, improved methods of transportation of food products, increase in demand of processed and packed food due to increase in retail & e-commerce business and increase in concerns of athletes, physical fitness members & other national as well as international players. Thus, the global market of Gel Bricks is expected to increase during the forecast period due to aforementioned reasons.

Gel Bricks Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Gel Bricks market are non-toxicity, durability, cost efficient, increase in nature and number of diseases, increase in sophisticated standard of living, increase in concerns related to health, increase in demand of food products and number of Healthcare units.

The factors which restrain the Gel Bricks market are availability of alternatives such as herbal products, sustainability issues as all the Gel Bricks products uses plastic as a packaging material which is non-biodegradable and non-compostable which in turn increase the waste generation and hamper the environment.

Gel Bricks Market: Segmentation

The Gel Bricks market is segmented on the basis of type of material, end use industry and distribution channel

The Gel Bricks market is segmented on the basis of type of material as

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Polystyrene

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

The Gel Bricks market is segmented on the basis of end use industry as

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Other Consumer Goods

Gel Bricks Market: Regional Outlook

On a global scale, North America has the dominated market in terms of value for Gel Bricks market and contributed a major share in overall Gel Bricks market due to increase in sports related activities and supplements to relieve physical pain. Asia-Pacific region and especially China, Japan and India is expected to grow in Gel Bricks market during the forecast period due to increase in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector, increasing awareness in non-surgical pain relief management practices.

Europe is the second largest contributor in global Gel Bricks market due to its advanced medical facilities. Other geographical regions such as Latin America, Middle-East & Africa and Oceania are anticipated to grow its market share in terms of value as well as volume due to their emerging economies during the forecast period.

Gel Bricks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Gel Bricks are 3M, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Össur, Performance Health, Beiersdorf, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Romsons Group of Industries, Custom Ice and Unexo Life Sciences, Hill Country Mfg, Shanghai Broadway Packaging & Insulation Materials Co. Ltd, GelStar International, Axizz LLC, D. S. Enterprises, ThermaFreeze Products Corp, Pelton Shepherd Industries, Polar Products Inc., SAGE Quick Technologies Inc. , Gel Chain Technologies, GenTap LLC, PolyGel LLC, Pacific/Reliant Dry Ice, Packaging Products Corporation, Koolpak Ltd, Thermopacks, Polarice Ltd, Nortech Laboratories, Inc., Accurate Manufacturing, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Breg Inc., Carex Health Brands, Medtronics Plc, Pfizer Incorporation, Mentholatum Company, Medline Industries, Inc, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Halyards Health Inc., Sanofi, DJO Finance.

