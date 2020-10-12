Export Packaging Market Demand and Research Insights by 2030

Export Packaging Market: An Overview

Export Packaging is the outermost layer in packaging designed to protect the goods during the transport and logistics operation between two different locations. The Export Packaging market growth is attributed during the forecast period due to increase in demand of consumer goods and rise in e-commerce. The Export Packaging market are generally bifurcated into the type of products such as barrels, containers, boxes, cartons, corrugated boxes and IBC out of which corrugated boxes are expected to grow and provides a lucrative market for Export Packaging.

Increase in investment, government aid to industries, and end use industries such as Agriculture, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, food & beverage and industrial chemicals, the Export Packaging market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Export Packaging Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Export Packaging market are rapid growth in design and innovation in different product portfolio by the globally leading companies, rise in e-commerce and retail business, increase in demand of food, globalization, increase in international trade, rapid growth of industrialization in developing countries and beverage products and variations in environmental conditions while transporting which differs from locations to locations.

The factors which restrain the Export Packaging market are stringent rules and regulations by the governments on the transport and logistics operation of the packaged material and increase in competitiveness.

Export Packaging Market: Segmentation

The Export Packaging market is segmented on the basis of type of material, type of packaging and end use industries.

The Export Packaging market is segmented on the basis of type of material as

Plastic

Wood

Paper and Paperboard

Metal

The Export Packaging market is segmented on the basis of type of packaging as

Cartons

Crates

Containers

Corrugated boxes

Barrels

Strapping

IBC

The Export Packaging market is segmented on the basis of end use industries as

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Metallurgical

Oil and Lubricants

Electricals and Electronics

Consumer goods

Export Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

On a global scale, the North America is expected to show positive growth in Export Packaging market during the forecast period due to being a primary source of global key players in Export Packaging market. Europe followed by North America is also expected to have a prominent growth in Export Packaging market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region and especially China, Japan, India and North Korea are expected to grow significantly in terms of value as well as volume in Export Packaging market during the forecast period due to emerging economies, rise in e-commerce and retail business and increase in demand of consumer goods. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at moderate rate in Export Packaging market due to enhancement in packaging business in this particular region.

Export Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Export Packaging market are Sonoco Products Company, Greif, Inc., Packaging Corporation of America, ZOTEFOAMS INC Pratt Industries, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), Smurfit Kappa Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, SGS SA, Eltete TPM Ltd., Nefab AB, International Paper Co, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Papier-Mettler KG, Deufol SE, Honeycomb Cellpack A/S, Mondi Group PLC, Borealis AG, Dongguan Uni-Packing Heavy-Duty Packing Technology Co., Ltd., Forest Printing & Packing Co., Ltd., DS Smith, Schoeller Allibert, IFCO Systems, Rehrig Pacific Company, Amcor Limited, Grief Inc, WestRock Company, Bemis Company Inc, Orora Limited, Sigma Plastics Group, Tekni-Films Inc., Brambles Limited, Berry Global, Inc, and Myers Industries, Inc.

