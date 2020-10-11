Colocation Datacenter Market is projected to reach USD 170 billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 13.6%, claims Roots Analysis

The current rate of data generation, coupled to the growing concerns regarding its safety, are anticipated to propel the growth of the colocation datacenter market

The need for reducing carbon footprint and increasing demand for hybrid cloud and virtualization technologies is supporting the growth of the colocation data center market.

Key Market Insights

Wholesale colocation datacenters are expected to grow at a relatively higher annualized growth rate till 2030

The need for easy scalability and security has led to an increase in the adoption of wholesale colocation datacenters across both developed and developing geographies. In fact, this segment of the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% till 2030.

Large enterprises are expected to capture around three-fifths of the overall market share by 2030

One of the key factors for the large enterprises to adopt the colocation datacenter services is that such enterprises have complete control over the datacenter infrastructure. Disaster recovery services, resulting in business continuity, are amongst the most important driver for such end-users.

North America to hold largest share of market from 2019 to 2030

At present, North America has over 1900 colocation datacenters. The presence of leading datacenter service providers, growing dependence of the end users on the IoT based applications and growing customers of hyper scale datacenter are likely to continue to drive the North America colocation datacenter market in the long term.

Key Questions Answered

What are the various types of colocation datacenters?

What are the market dynamics?

Who are the leading industry players in this market?

What are the key strategies of the players?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 170 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the global colocation datacentre market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Colocation Datacenters Wholesale Colocation Datacenters Retail Colocation Datacenters

End Users Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Areas BFSI Healthcare Ecommerce IT & Telecommunication Others

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific RoW (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)



The research covers profiles of key players that offer colocation datacenter services:

NTT Communications

Digital Reality Trust

Cyxtera

Iron Mountain

VMWare

Fujitsu

Equinix

Cogent Communications

EvoSwitch

Rackspace

