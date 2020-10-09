Food Encapsulation Market Value Will Exhibit a Nominal Uptick in 2020 as Corona Virus Outbreak Prevails as a Global Pandemic, Says Future Market Insights in a Revised Report

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the global food encapsulation market. It provides an analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2014 to 2020 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes drivers, restraints and recent trends in the food encapsulation market. The report also comprises opportunities for food encapsulation manufacturers and highlights value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence current status and future prospects of the food encapsulation market.

The report studies the global food encapsulation market for the period 2014–2020. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study key market trends pertaining to the global food encapsulation market that gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the food encapsulation ingredient production of countries in all the seven key regions, for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the food encapsulation market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for the food encapsulation market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from the sales of food encapsulation across all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a food encapsulation market overview and provides food encapsulation market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. The sections that follows include the global food encapsulation market analysis, analysis by product type, distribution channel and country level analysis.

On the basis of core material, the global food encapsulation market has been segmented into flavoring agents, acids, bases, & buffers, lipids, enzymes & microorganisms, amino acids & peptides, vitamins & minerals, antioxidants and others. By application, the global food encapsulation market includes dietary supplements, functional food, bakery products, confectionery beverages, frozen products, animal nutrition, dairy products and others. The global food encapsulation market can also be segmented on the basis of wall material and technology. By wall material, the food encapsulation market can be segmented into carbohydrates, proteins and lipids & waxes. On the basis of technology, the food encapsulation market has been segmented into physical & chemical.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2013 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2014 and forecast made for 2015–2020. Segmentation for the food encapsulation market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2014–2020. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the food encapsulation market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa & Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2014–2020.

The food encapsulation market numbers have been assessed on the basis of sales and weighted average pricing of encapsulated food ingredients by core material, wall material, technology and application. Then aggregate revenue is derived through weighted average country pricing trends. The food encapsulation market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of country level. The food encapsulation market has been analyzed on the basis of expected demand, application in the food & beverage industry and current production scenario. Pricing considered for the calculation of revenue includes average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional food encapsulation manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key applications have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the food encapsulation consumption across the various regions. Food encapsulation market numbers for all the regions by core material, wall material, technology and application have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level food encapsulation market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The food encapsulation market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis for food encapsulation and the impact of macro-economic factors on the food encapsulation market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyses the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the food encapsulation market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global food encapsulation market have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the food encapsulation market. Another key feature of this report is the market analysis in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by food encapsulation sales. The absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the food encapsulation market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for food encapsulation in the global market, FMI developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Few of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoover’s, Factiva, company’s annual reports, government associations and publications.

In the final section of the report on the food encapsulation market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total food encapsulation market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the food encapsulation market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the food encapsulation market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global food encapsulation market include TasteTech Ltd, Givaudan SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Balchem Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., BASF SE, Symrise AG, Appvion, Inc., AVEKA Group, Firmenich International SA and Koninklijke DSM N.V.