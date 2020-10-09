Global Smart Water Bottle Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Smart Water Bottle’ market for the period 2014-2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in sensor technology that have given rise to a futuristic technology: the Smart Water Bottle, which is significantly transforming the idea to stay fit and hydrated.

Smart Water Bottle market is also known as interactive water bottle. The primary objective of the smart water bottle is to update on the water level in the user body. The smart water bottle collects various information such as height, weight, age, temperature etc. and track the time and water intake, with the help of information collected the bottle will update the user to drink water before the body gets dehydrated. It interact with users either with the help of integrated display monitor attached with water bottles or with the smart phone connected through Bluetooth

The smart water bottle report starts with an overview & its chronological evolution of the smart water bottle. The report also highlights the various stages of smart water bottle its need and usage among the various user group.

In the next section, FMI covers the Smart Water Bottle market performance in terms of hydration apps units installed by users and revenue split. This section additionally includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Smart Water Bottle market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the Smart Water Bottle report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The next section of the report highlights smart water bottle adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2018 and sets the forecast within the context of the smart water bottle ecosystem, including intelligent systems, connectivity services required to build a complete picture at regional levels. This study discusses the key trends contributing to growth of the of smart water bottle on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa.

All the above sections, by technology evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the smart water bottle market for the period 2014 – 2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the smart water bottle market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of smart wearable devices, smart non-wearable devices, hydration app unit installed and related services. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by both Value and Volume across the smart water bottle market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the smart water bottle market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various smart water bottle technologies, verticals uptake and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the smart water bottle market.

As previously highlighted, the smart water bottle market is split on the basis of technology. The smart water bottle market in terms of technology, regions and verticals are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the smart water bottle market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key smart water bottle segments, regional adoption and verticals revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the smart water bottle market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of smart water bottle technology and regions, Future Market Insights developed the smart water bottle market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, smart water bottle Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in smart water bottle product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are smart water bottle Component Providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the smart water bottle value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the smart water bottle marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the smart water bottle space. Key competitors covered are BluFit, HydraCoach and Caktus Inc.