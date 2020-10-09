Touch Screen Display Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.90% between 2019 and 2027

The global touch screen display market is experiencing extreme competition in the market, observes Transparency Market Research. The fierce competition is among some of the leading players in the market such as Samsung, Fujitsu, 3M, Panasonic Corp, and LG Electronics. The prominent players are also highly focusing on mergers and acquisitions that could help them to expand their business. Focus on research and development activities in increasing, as players want to use innovative technologies and develop new products. Emerging economies is also seen lucrative opportunity by the players due to the presence of cheap labor and high availability of raw materials.

Statistics presented by Transparency Market Research, the global touch screen display market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 121.1 bn by the end of 2027 progressing from US$ 57.1 as estimated in 2018. Over the forecast tenure between 2019 and 2027, the global market is projected to expand at 8.90% CAGR.

The application of touch screen display is high in retail kiosk as these screens are highly preferred as compared to other applications in this segment. The retail kiosk segment is expected to lead the market due to presence of multiple retail outlets spread across the globe. On regional front, North America held 35% market share in 2018. Over the forecast period, this region is expected to continue its dominance owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also projected to be one of the key regions for the growth of this market due to increasing demand for touch screen display in this region.

Retail Sector to Play a Crucial Role in Fueling Demand for Touch Screen Display

Application of touch screen display is seen in retail kiosks, gas pumps, public transport kiosks, car wash centers, automated teller machines (ATMs), sports arenas, parking terminals, medical equipment, and trade shows and exhibitions. Thus, with the growing application the demand for touch screen display is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Among these applications, retail kiosk to lead the market as large number of retail outlets use touch screen display across the globe. This has given a significant push to the market’s growth. Moreover, to increase customer engagement various retailers are also adopting these advanced technologies. Introduction of infrared touchscreen and gesture sensing is also expected to benefit the market growth.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1204

High Production Cost To Impede Market Growth

Despite the growing demand for touch screen display, few challenges are present in the market that could hamper the growth of this market. One of the major challenges is the limited availability of raw material. In addition, heavy competition and high cost of production may also lower down the prospects for growth in this market. However, operational ease and cost efficiency provided by these displays are projected to overcome these restraints in the coming years. Moreover, constant technological innovation that enhance the usability of these displays is helping in increasing the popularity of these displays. Thus, in the near future, the demand for touch screen displays are likely to increase at a significant rate.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Touch Screen Display Market (Application – Gas Pumps, Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Retail Kiosks, Trade Shows and Exhibitions, Car Wash Centers, Parking Terminals, Sports Arenas, Public Transport Kiosks, and Medical Equipment) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027.”