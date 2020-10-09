Covid-19 Impact on Synthetic Gypsum Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Synthetic Gypsum Market: Overview

The demand for synthetic gypsum stemmed from the need for environmentally friendly and high-quality alternative for natural gypsum. It is usually a byproduct of industrial processes. The synthetic gypsum market started developing stridently in the past few decades, increasingly when there was an industry effort to find synthetic ways of manufacturing gypsum from waste. This has become imminent given the unprecedentedly swelling demand for natural gypsum in the construction industry in the past few years. A number of countries are increasingly preferring a wet process in the coal power industry where waste gypsum can be obtained.

The most popular gypsum by-product is flue-gas-desulfurization (FGD) gypsum is a predominant variety of synthetic gypsum demanded in various parts of the world. The variety is produced during the removal of sulfur dioxide (SO2) from gas pollutants in fossil-fueled power plants. Some of the other key product types in the synthetic gypsum market are Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phosphogypsum, and Titanogypsum.

Some of the end-use applications of the synthetic gypsum market are cement, drywall, glass manufacturing, soil amendment, and plaster.

Synthetic Gypsum Market: Key Trends

The drive for conservation of natural gypsum is a key factor bolstering the prospects in the synthetic gypsum market. Countries world over prefer synthetic gypsum as a profoundly recyclable material used in the construction industry. The focus of closed loop recycling processes in the construction industry has boosted the outlook of the synthetic gypsum market. Resultantly, investments in the manufacturing of waste gypsum have soared in the developed world. Rise in demand for waste FGD in the construction sector is spurring the prospects in the synthetic gypsum market.

Over the years, countries have also cautiously looking for producing synthetic gypsum that can meet certain specifications. The growing traction of synthetic gypsum with low volatile organic compound (VOC) products is augmenting the prospects in the synthetic gypsum market. The increasing trend of making reclaimed gypsum board more recyclable is boosting the growth of the market. The shift of the energy industry from the use of coal to natural gas is a key deterrent to the production of synthetic gypsum.

Synthetic Gypsum Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Over the years, a number of countries have been investing in testing, process design, and use of state-of-the-art gypsum processing equipment, in a bid to gain competitive edge over others. Several players in the synthetic gypsum market are offering value-added products to end users. Over the years, gypsum boards have gathered steam among construction companies, due to its ease of installation, fire resistance, non-toxicity, and remarkable sound attenuation. Gypsum-board face paper is gaining popularity as the recycling processes have also improved especially in developed nations. Several players are eying opportunities in emerging economies, notably from the agriculture industry.

Some of the key players in the synthetic gypsum market are FEECO International, Continental Building Products, Delta Gypsum, Synthetic Materials Llc, National Gypsum Company, and Knauf Gips KG.

Synthetic Gypsum Market: Regional Analysis

On the regional front, North America has been a huge lucrative market for synthetic gypsum. The drive for new revenue streams is underpinned by extensive research on manufacturing processes of synthetic gypsum, leading to improvements in FGD production. Manufacturers are increasingly leaning on meeting the end-use demand by offering better purity specification material that has very low trace metal contents. Further, growing focus on green construction materials has boosted the revenue potential, especially in the U.S. A number of manufacturers of synthetic gypsum are domiciled in the U.S., spurring the revenue potential of the regional market.

