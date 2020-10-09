COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Hot-melt Dispensing Equipment Market

Industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment are portable hot-melt equipment used to melt tubular shaped thermoplastics into hot melt adhesive. Industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment are of two types i.e. glue guns and bench top hot-melt equipment. Glue guns are the most commonly used hot-melt equipment. Hot-melt equipment melts tubular-shaped thermoplastics into hot-melt adhesive, as they are portable. The industrial hot-melt equipment market is likely to witness considerable growth in this segment owing to their affordable pricing and ease of use.

Global ndustrial Hot-melt Dispensing Equipment Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Growth of the food & beverages industry in developed and developing economies is expected to drive the industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment market. In addition, increasing demand for packaged food products across the world is expected to enhance the demand for industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment.

Developments in pharmaceutical packaging, coupled with various regulations across the globe is another factor adding to the growth of the industrial hot melt dispensing equipment market.

Growing adoption of electric hot melt equipment in industries such as electronic packaging is expected to boost the demand for industrial hot melt dispensing equipment.

Rising demand for industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment in packaging industry is expected to bolster the growth of the industrial hot melt dispensing equipment market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Account for Major Share of the Global Industrial Hot-melt Dispensing Equipment Market

In terms of region, the global industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold a largest share due to a growing food & beverages and packaging industry. In addition, increasing population in the APAC region is expected to influence the growth of the packaged food industry, which subsequently drives the growth of the industrial hot-melt equipment market.

Europe is anticipated to hold significant share of the global industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment market due to the adoption of industrial hot-melt dispensing equipment in the paint & coating industry. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

