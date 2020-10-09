Referral Marketing Software Market Comprehensive Research Study Focus on Opportunities, Demand, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2030

Referral marketing software is the internet-based, or Software as a Service (SaaS) approach to traditional referral marketing. Referral marketing works by tracking customer behavior online through the use of web browser cookies and similar technology. Online referral marketing can potentially increase brand awareness and revenue of a company.

Increased Scope for Customer Acquisition and Retention via Digital Platforms

The scope of digital media and digital platforms has increased across the globe. The need for customer acquisition and retention via digital platforms is increasing exponentially. Demand for a platform that can easily communicate, generate leads, advertise products, and enable customer acquisition has increased with the rising number of social media and smartphone users. This has resulted in increasing adoption of referral marketing software which could help the sales and marketing department to easily communicate with the customers as well as maintain the efficiency in communication.

Improves Operational Efficiency

Referral marketing software has reportedly increased the efficiency of companies with respect to spending on advertisements. Earlier, the cost of lead generation, communication, and campaigning was comparatively high, which restricted companies from investing more on advertising. But, the ROI has increased with referral marketing software. Adoption by SMEs and startups to advertise their products via advance digital technology has also increased, which is driving the growth of the referral marketing software market.

Lack of Professional Expertise with Regards to Digital Advertising Platforms

The number of professional experts in digital marketing management and with the skill set to manage referral marketing software is comparatively less. The level of HDI is low, majorly in Asia Pacific and South America compared to other regions. Therefore, the number of skilled and professional workers is low in these regions. Lack of awareness and low HDI is restricting the growth of the referral marketing software market.

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Referral Marketing Software Market

In terms of region, the global referral marketing software market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global referral marketing software market during the forecast period, due to strong digital infrastructure, specifically in the field of digital advertising.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Referral Marketing Software Market

It is estimated that the lock down period in many countries across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted growth of the number of social media users and online users. With this, the scope of digital campaigning, broadcasting, and advertising has also increased and it is expected that increasing number of social media users would positively impact the growth of the referral marketing software market.

Global Referral Marketing Software Market – Competitive Landscape

In August 2019, Amplifinity, the leader in referral partner management software was acquired by Impartner to streamline the management of the emerging channelpartners

Impartner

Established in 1997, Impartner provides the most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner was acquired in 2015 by Kennet Partners. The company delivers the top SaaS-based PRM solution across the globe.