Data Quality Management Market Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2030

The data quality management market is expected to continue to gain over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The remarkable growth of data quality management market stems from exploding volumes of data, with easy access to smart devices and computing tools that needs to be filtered to be trust-worthy. The significance of accurate, complete, and consistent data to prevent major missteps when making business decisions makes data quality management a priority. According to estimates by Gartner, financial impact of poor quality of data on businesses is US$ 15 million per year. This

Key parameters on which the data quality management market is analyzed are component, deployment type, application, industry, and region. The healthcare and life sciences industry vertical is expected to expand at the leading growth rate in the forthcoming years. The healthcare industry vertical witnesses explosion of data, mainly from patients, hospital systems, clinical claims, financials, pharmacies, and most recently from wearable devices.

The report on data quality management market is an all-important tool for insights into the said market for the 2020-2030 forecast period. The report covers recent trends, developments, competitive landscape, and geographical outlook for an exhaustive analysis of the data quality management market for the above mentioned forecast period. The impact of COVID-19 on growth of technology companies, and on data quality management segment in particular is covered in this report.

Data Quality Management Market: Competitive Landscape

The data quality management market is fairly consolidated mainly comprising some leading software and service companies. Novel product launches and profound research and development initiatives by keen players invite growth opportunities for data quality management market.

Few well-entrenched players in the data quality management market to name are Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Informatica, SAP SE, Experian PLC., Talend, Syncsort, Pitney Bowes Inc., Oracle Corporation, and SAS Institute Inc.

Data Quality Management Market: Key Trends

The tremendous impact of big data for critical decision making that impacts growth of organizations is indirectly fueling the data quality management market. Theoretically, data quality management involves a combination of right people, processes, and technologies with the common objective of improving the measures of data quality that matter most to organizations. Importantly, the ultimate purpose of data quality management is to achieve business goals that depend upon high-quality data.

The ever-expanding amount of data has led to complex data patterns and formats that needs to be made usable. The understanding and evaluating of information from the data to be usable for actionable decisions thus requires data quality management tools.

On the flip side, lack of awareness and budget constraints mostly limits use of data quality management tools by large companies. Enterprises with a large employee count adopt advanced technology for operations, including solutions to improve business growth. Large enterprises are aware of the business implications of poor quality of data, hence employ requisite tools for analysis of large volumes of data. On the other hand, small organizations still continue to employ manual data scrutiny methodologies, thus impeding the data quality management market.

Data Quality Management Market: Regional Outlook

Presently, North America commands the data quality management market, mainly because of wide use of data quality management tools by enterprises in the region. Development of avant-garde data quality management tools by technology companies is also fuelling the data quality management market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key region in the data quality management market in the coming years. Businesses in the region are increasingly adopting management tools to eliminate inconsistent and unusable data. Furthermore, the region being home to some world-class technology companies is witnessing entry into the data quality management market.