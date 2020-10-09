Specialty Generics Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players & Industry Trends Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Specialty Generics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Specialty Generics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
Mylan N.V.
Sandoz International GmbH
Akorn, Inc.
Mallinckrodt
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Apotex Corp.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Injectables
Oral
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Oncology
Inflammatory Conditions
Multiple Sclerosis
Hepatitis C
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Generics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
