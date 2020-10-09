Water and Wastewater treatment Market Size, Growth, Price Analysis, Share to 2026 | Global Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™
The global water and wastewater treatment market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% and reach USD 456.68 billion by 2026, and the market value as per 2018 was USD 265.30 billion.
Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Segment (Chemicals {pH Conditioners, Coagulants & Flocculants, Disinfectants & Biocidal Products, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Antifoam Chemicals, Other Chemicals}, Equipment {Biological, Filtration, Sludge Treatment, Disinfection, and Other Equipment}, Services), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026.
The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints :
According to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) survey in 2019, 72% of the Americans preferred bottled water to other non-alcoholic beverage. Factors such as increasing global climate and scarcity of safe drinking water at public places such as parks, shopping markets, and tourist spots.
List of Significant Manufacturers in Water and Wastewater Treatment are:
Veolia
- Acciona
- Amrita Enviro Energi
- Hydro International
- Orenco Systems
- ASIO, spol. s r.o.
- Aquatech International LLC
- Trojan Technologies
- BioMicrobics Inc.
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Kemira
- SUEZ worldwide
- Xylem
- DuPont
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- 3M
Regional Analysis-
North America Emerged Dominant Attributed to Stringent Rules Imposed on Mandatory Use of Safety Equipment
Region-wise, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.71 billion in the year 2019 and received the highest personal protective equipment (COVID-19) in the healthcare market share.
Some of the key industry developments in the Water and Wastewater market Include:
January 2020: Kurita Water Industries Ltd. announced that it will be constructing a new R&D base in Akishima-shi, in Tokyo, Japan. The company claims that it will completing the construction by April 2022.
