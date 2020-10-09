Bovine Mastitis Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global ‘bovine mastitis market‘ size is projected to reach USD1.84 billion by the end of 2027. Recent breakthrough concepts will open up the prospect of an exciting future in the global market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Clinical, and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intra-mammary, and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 1.23 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Bovine mastitis is a medical disorder occurs in dairy cattle. It refers to the inflammation of mammary gland and udder tissue. The disease can damage milk-secreting tissues in the cattle; a primary reason why this is considered as a serious disorder. The rising prevalence of bovine mastitis across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the global incidence of bovine mastitis is between 0 and 200 for every 100 cows. Moreover, the University of Glasgow states that bovine mastitis will cost around $19.7 billion to $30 billion in healthcare burden every year. Additionally, the increase in the number of mastitis infection during dry period and the growing advantages of different intramammary non-antibiotic products such as teat sealants in prevention of new intramammary infection during the dry period are playing crucial role in boosting the overall market growth.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Covid-19 Pandemic has had a Minimal Impact on Market Growth; Continually Rising Demand for Dairy Products will Aid Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a minimal impact on the overall bovine mastitis market. Although lockdown and social distancing practices have shut down manufacturing units, the constant demand for dairy products has emerged in favor of the growth of the market, even during the pandemic. As these goods fall under the essential services category, the market will continue to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

Increasing Product Launches will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches, enabled by massive investments in innovations and technological intervention, has made the highest impact on market growth. Accounting the rising competition in the global market, major companies are looking to adopt strategies that will help them establish a stronghold in the market. In October 2018, BoehringerIngelheim International GmBH announced the launch of a new product, aimed at prevention of immunotherapy infections in dairy cattle. The company introduced ‘Lockout,’ a product that will prevent the post-immunotherapy complications, subsequently enhancing the health and performance of dairy cattle. This will also boost the end products in dairy farming. This product will not just serve the aforementioned applications, but will also affect the growth of the global market in the coming years.

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Intra-mammary Infusion Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge as the leading market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of intra-mammary infusion in bovine mastitis treatment will aid the growth of the regional market. The presence of large scale companies in this region will not just aid the growth of the regional market, but will also influence the growth of the global market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 0.40 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe will derive growth from the increasing number of company collaborations, aimed at the development of innovative treatment options for bovine mastitis in several countries including France, Germany, and the UK.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Zoetis (New Jersey, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health) (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Elanco (Indiana, U.S.)

Ceva (Libourne, France)

West Way Health (Galway, Ireland)

Others

Global Bovine Mastitis Market Segmentation :

By Type

Clinical

Sub-clinical

By Product

Antibiotics

Others

By Route of Administration

Intramammary

Systemic

By Therapy

Lactation Period

Dry Period

Antibiotics

Teat Sealants

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

