TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Bifenthrin Market

Global Bifenthrin Market: Overview

Bifenthrin is a pyrethroid insecticide and is especially effective against ants. It acts on the nervous system of ants and effectively paralyses them. It has been an effective tool in protecting crops from the onslaught of insects. Given that global population is increasing at an amazing rate, it is imperative that food security be increased. Arable land is decreasing by the day and farmers can ill afford to lose crops to natural predators like ants. As per TMR, it augurs well for the Bifenthrin market from 2020 to 2030.

Global Bifenthrin Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players marking the global bifenthhrin market landscape, creating new benchmarks of growth are mentioned below. It is worth pointing out here that these manufacturers recognize the rising demand for their product and are willing to increase production to higher levels. Also, increasing market outreach and awareness among people by advertisements is important to reach out to the end consumer.

Yangnong Chemical

Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical

Jiangsu Chunjiang Agrochemical

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

FMC

Global Bifenthrin Market: Key Trends and Drivers

World population is expected to reach 11 billion by 2100. A concomitant growth in food production has to materialize. In order to meet global food demand in 2050, agricultural production has to increase by 48.6 percent worldwide from levels seen in 2013. At present, 12% of the world’s land is used for growing crops. As arable land shrinks, taking the most out of a set piece of earth will become imperative. This can ill be done without the use of chemicals like Bifenthrin. Thus the Bifenthrin market should grow steadily in the future.

Global Bifenthrin Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is currently the global leader in the Bifenthrin market. This can be attributed to a robust agricultural base that needs chemical intervention to increase productivity.

North America and Europe are expected to show modest growth in this market owing to stringent regulations on the use of chemicals here. Moreover, organic solutions to food problems are sought here and chemicals are shunned by the public by and large.