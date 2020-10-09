Raffinate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 -2030
Raffinate: Introduction
- Raffinate is primarily a mixture of butylene and butane components such as isobutane and n-butane. Raffinate is a colorless gas (liquid under pressure) with a mild petroleum odor.
- Raffinate 1 is the hydrocarbon remaining after extraction of butadiene. Raffinate 1 is a combination of butenes with butane.
- Raffinate 2 is the hydrocarbon remaining after the extraction of isobutylene. It consists of n-butenes and n-butane.
- Raffinate 3 is the C4 hydrocarbon remaining after butane-1 is removed; primarily butane-2 and butane
Gasoline to Drive Raffinate Market
- Raffinate is used to manufacture methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE), and over 90% of MTBE production is utilized in gasoline as an octane booster and oxygenate. The high octane number of MTBE makes it suitable where higher octane gasoline grades are sold. It has been favored over ethanol because of its transportability, superior performance in reducing benzene and formaldehyde in gasoline, and its lower volatile organic compound content. MTBE boosts the octane of gasoline.
- MTBE can also be used to make high purity isobutylene, which is further processed to produce butyl rubber, highly reactive polyisobutylene, methyl methacrylate (MMA), and some smaller derivatives. The popularity of most of these products is increasing, as they find new applications. Additionally, MTBE is employed as a solvent and extractant.
- Thus, the factors mentioned above are anticipated to drive the raffinate market in the near future
Applications of Raffinate
- Raffinate 1 is a chemical building block utilized in the manufacture of MTBE. Raffinate 2 is used in the manufacture of secondary butyl alcohol (SBA) and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK). Raffinate 3 is primarily employed as feedstock in the production of gasoline.
- Raffinate 1 is also used as a chemical building block in the manufacture of diisobutylene (DIB). MTBE is added to petroleum to reduce emissions, and DIB is an intermediate in the production of alcohols and solvents.\
- Raffinate 2 used in the manufacture of secondary butyl alcohol (SBA). SBA is an intermediate in the production of industrial cleaning compounds, oil treating chemicals, and paint removers, while MEK is an intermediate in the production of surface coatings, adhesives, thinners, printing inks, and cleaning agents.
COVID-19 Impact on Global Raffinate Market
- The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose severe challenges to the global raffinate market. Raffinate is primarily utilized in the manufacture of MTBE. Therefore, contraction in the production of MTBE is likely to adversely affect the raffinate market in the near future. Extension of the lockdown in various countries across the world has led to supply chain disruptions. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the market in the near future.
North America to Hold Major Share of Global Raffinate Market
- In terms of region, the global raffinate market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global raffinate market in 2019. This can be ascribed to expansion of the gasoline sector in developing countries, such China and India, in the region.
- Europe is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for the raffinate market due to the increased usage of MTBE in various applications. The raffinate market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, due to the scarcity of raw materials in the region.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
- The global raffinate market is fragmented, with players focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to gain higher share. These players offer a complete portfolio of products; and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their position.
Prominent players operating in the global raffinate market include:
- Shell Chemicals
- Royal Global Energy
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- SUNCOR ENERGY INC
- YEOCHUN NCC
- NOVA Chemicals