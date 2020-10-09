Polymers Market for Personal Care & Cosmetics Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis: 2030

Polymers Market for Personal Care & Cosmetics: Highlights

Polymers are used in numerous personal care and cosmetic products. The various properties possessed by polymers offer distinct advantages when they are utilized in formulations. Cosmetic chemists can create high performance products by using polymers. Broad spectrums of polymers; natural polymers, synthetic polymers, organic polymers as well as silicones are employed in a wide range of cosmetic and personal care products.

Polymers play a role of rheology modifier in cosmetics and personal care products. Often cosmetic products are prepared using water-based formulations, and are typically low in viscosity. This is where the polymers are added to thicken the cosmetic and personal care products. Natural polymers, such as polysaccharides, starch, xanthan gum, guar gum, carrageenan, alginates, pectines, gelatin, and agar, are sometimes used to increase viscosity of water-based systems. Occasionally, natural polymers are modified for personal care use such as cellulose derivatives (hydroxyethylcellulose, methyl cellulose, aand hydroxypropylcellulose). Commonly employed synthetic polymers are acrylic acid-based polymers, polyacrylamides, and alkylene oxide based homopolymers and copolymers.

Apart from affecting the rheological profile of the formulation, polymers also influence application of the product, water sensitivity of the formulation, and delivery of the active ingredients. Natural and synthetic ingredients are utilized as thickeners for a water-based system. Anhydrous systems combine one or more fatty ‘structuring agents’ to impart structural rigidity and to facilitate mold release by contracting slightly upon cooling.

Key Drivers of Polymers Market for Personal Care & Cosmetics

Rising demand for specialized skincare products is projected to fuel the polymers market for personal care & cosmetics during the forecast period. Various companies are launching cosmetic ingredients due to a rise in the demand for personal care & cosmetics products. For instance, in April 2019, Dow launched its personal care ingredient innovations at booth K80. This includes Dow’s first bio-based hair fixative, MaizeCareStyle Polymer, Planet savvy DOWSIL FA PEPS Silicone Acrylate, and EPITEX9 Polymer; the company‘s brand new hybrid film former. Therefore, an increase in the demand for a specialized skin care product is projected to drive the polymers market for personal care & cosmetics in the near future.

Sales through e-commerce are increasing in developing countries such as Brazil, South Africa, China, India, and Mexico, due to rise in disposable income and growing awareness about personal hygiene among middle class people in the emerging economies. This, in turn, is projected to propel the market of polymers for personal care & cosmetics. According to the Economic Times, in India, Flipkart and Amazon touched gross sales of US$3.5-3.7 billion together, during the festival season in 2019, showing a rise of 33% over last year. Amazon has recorded notable share of transacting customers and purchases across all marketplaces in India, especially in fashion and beauty categories.



Polymers Market for Personal Care & Cosmetics: Covid-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global economy. It has adversely affected various industrial sectors by hampering the supply chain. Purchase and consumption behavior have changed significantly across various sectors with months of consumer lockdown and closure of international supply chains and retail businesses. This has adversely impacted the global polymers market for personal care & cosmetics.

The combination of extended lockdowns in developed market economies and domestic social distancing has deepened the adverse impact on emerging market economies. Longer lockdowns led to severe impact on household income, corporations’ liquidity, and bank asset quality.

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Polymers Market for Personal Care & Cosmetics

In terms of region, the global polymers market for personal care & cosmetics can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, the U.S. emphasizes on promotion of investments in its end-use industries. This is estimated to boost the polymers market for personal care & cosmetics in the country.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific held a major share of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific is a highly promising region of the global market. This trend is expected to continue in the next few years. Consistent rise in production and export of polymers for personal care & cosmetics in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for polymers in the region.

North America and Europe also held a significant share of the global personal care & cosmetics market in 2019. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. End-use industries in Mexico have been expanding at a steady pace, and the market in the UAE is also expanding significantly. This is projected to drive the demand for polymers for personal care & cosmetics in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively, during the forecast period.

Global Polymers Market for Personal Care & Cosmetics: Research Scope

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global polymers market for personal care & cosmetics was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market include: