Foam Suppressants Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2020-2030
Foam Suppressants: Introduction
- Foam suppressants or antifoaming agents or defoamers are chemical additives that help prevent the formation of foam. They are also used to remove the foam which is already formed. Foam suppressants adhere to the surface of foam bubbles, consequently weakening and destabilizing them. This results in collapse of the bubbles.
- Antifoaming properties of foam suppressants help reducing the foam formation instantly and prevent new foam formation at the same time. Foam impedes industrial procedures by distorting the surface coatings of products. Foam may be an integral and vital part of a process, or it can be an unwanted side effect.
- Each of the foam suppressants is specially designed for individual applications in the global market. Numerous foam suppressants or antifoaming agents are available in the global market. Some of the generally used agents are polydimethylsiloxane, insoluble oils, and certain alcohols.
- Foam suppressants are used in diverse applications. Large numbers of key vendors are entering into the foam suppressants market considering the high demand.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Foam Suppressants Market
- Demand for foam suppressants has been rising owing to their beneficial properties such as reducing and restricting the formation of foam in industrial process liquids
- Foam suppressants are largely used in the food & beverages sector during the fermentation process to optimize efficiency. Thus, rapid expansion of the brewery and food & beverages sectors is projected to drive the global foam suppressants market during the forecasted period.
Foam Suppressants: Type Segment
- Based on type, the global foam suppressants market can be segmented into oil based, water based, silicone based, non-silicone based, alkyl based, and polymer
- Demand for silicon-based foam suppressants is anticipated to be high owing to their properties such as low surface tension, chemical inertness, thermal stability, and complete solubility in water
Foam Suppressants: Application Segment
- In terms of application, the global foam suppressants market can be segmented into pulp & paper, oil & gas, paints & coatings, water treatment, detergents, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, textile, and others
- Paints & coatings application segment is expected to account for significant share of the market in the near future owing to the increase in demand for these in the building & construction sector
- Food & beverages segment is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period
Covid-19 Impact on Foam Suppressants Market
- Several governments and private sector businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely due to recent events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturing activities across the globe came to a halt due to the unavailability of raw materials and shortage of labor. This is expected to hamper the foam suppressants market to some extent.
- COVID-19 is affecting the global economy in three major ways: hampering production and demand, creating disruption of supply chain, and adversely impacting companies economically
North America to Dominate Foam Suppressants Market
- In terms of region, the global foam suppressants market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is estimated to account for large share of the market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for foam suppressants in various applications, including pulp & paper and paints & coatings, in the region, especially in the U.S., is a key factor that is expected to drive the foam suppressants market in the region.
- The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in terms of revenue in the near future due increasing demand for foam suppressants in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, and food & beverages in the region
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Foam Suppressants Market
- The global foam suppressants market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players have prominent presence in developing countries. Key manufacturers operating for foam suppressants in the global market include:
- Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
- Evonik Industries
- BASF
- ZILIBON CHEMICAL
- PennWhite
- Air Products
- Sanco Industries Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Company
- Elementis Plc
- Ashland Inc.
- Ecological Laboratories Inc.
- Wacker Chemie AGa