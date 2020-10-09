Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, 2020 Industry Share and Global Demand | 2027 Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% and reach USD 25.66 billion by the end of 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 4.66 billion.

A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market for COVID-19, Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Eye & Face Protection {Safety Spectacles, Safety Goggles, Face Mask and Face Shield}, Protective Clothing {Isolation Gowns, Coveralls, and Others}, Hand Protection/Safety Gloves, and Respiratory Protection/N95 Respirators) By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,”.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Drivers and Restraint :

The healthcare industry is facing a significant boom on account of the increasing cases of coronavirus. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is propelling the use of sanitized products such as gloves, masks, goggles, face shield, and others. This stands as a significant factor promoting the global personal protective equipment market growth. Additionally, the advent of artificial intelligence and cut-edge technologies in the healthcare sector is also adding impetus to the market. Furthermore, the increasing importance of personal hygiene and safety will aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the negative side, the side effects such as skin rashes, nose bridges, and others as a result of long term use of PPE products such as N95 mask, gloves, and goggles, may challenge the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing efforts by various players and the governments’ support to find out the antidote of coronavirus are likely to create better growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

List of Significant Manufacturers Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market are:

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Alpha ProTech (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Lakeland, Inc (U.S.)

Cofra S.r.l (U.S.)

Uvex Group (Germany)

Mallcom (India) Limited (India)

Bullard (U.S.)

Udyogi Plastics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Regional Analysis-

North America Emerged Dominant Attributed to Stringent Rules Imposed on Mandatory Use of Safety Equipment

Region-wise, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.71 billion in the year 2019 and received the highest personal protective equipment (COVID-19) in healthcare market share. The growth of this region is owing to the mandatory use of PPE products that have been strictly imposed by the U.S. and Canada governments. As of June 02, 2020, an estimated 1,859,597 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the U.S. alone. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the need for respirators and masks, thereby boosting the regional market growth.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific will register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in nations, namely, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others. Additionally, China is the leading producer of PPEs, such as coveralls, masks, gloves, and others.

