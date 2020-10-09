Cooling Towers Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

The global cooling towers market size is projected to reach USD 3.76 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing industrialization across the world will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cooling Towers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wet Cooling Towers, Dry Cooling Towers, Hybrid Cooling Towers), By Application (Chemical & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical, Power generation, HVAC, Food & Beverage and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 2.52 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Cooling towers are devices that are used to regulate temperatures in industrial workplaces as well as manufacturing units. They are used for improving the operational efficacies of the machinery and equipment involved in specific places. The rapid infrastructure development across the world will create several opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Contributions from government as well as private organizations towards the development of newer products will open up a huge potential for market growth. Increasing transport-related infrastructures such as bridges, ports, and airports will create a subsequent demand for cooling towers across the world. The increasing investment in product R&D will help companies generate substantial cooling towers market revenue in the coming years. The growing adoption of HVAC systems will also create several opportunities for cooling tower vendors in the forthcoming years.

Market in Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Growing Demand for Petrochemicals Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing cooling tower market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific will account for the highest market share in the coming years. The rising demand for petrochemicals, coupled with the rising food and beverage industry will bode well for the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 0.87 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in Europe will hold a considerable market share, driven by the increasing penetration of cooling towers across diverse industry verticals.

List of companies profiled in the report include:

Delta Cooling Towers, Inc.

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Paharpur Group

SPX Corporation

Johnson Controls

Thermax Global

Hamon & Cie (International) SA

BELL COOLING TOWERS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

ENEXIO MANAGEMENT GMBH

Industry Developments:

January 2019: Thermax Limited announced that it has unveiled a new manufacturing unit in the Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

