HVAC system Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

The global heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) system market size is projected to reach USD 191.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Soaring demand for high energy-efficiency rated HVAC units will play a key role in driving the growth of the market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Single Split Systems, Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems, Chillers and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. HVAC systems have emerged as economically viable solutions to efficiently regulate the internal environmental conditions of a building or a house. However, despite their economic feasibility, these systems can account for a large share of a structure’s energy consumption. As a result, consumers are actively demanding energy-efficient HVAC systems to bring down their power costs, which is one of the prominent HVAC system market trends. In addition to this, governments in several countries are constantly upgrading energy consumption standards for heating and cooling technologies. For example, the minimum Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) rating was raised by the US Department of Energy to elevate energy efficiency quotient of HVAC systems in the country.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Establish Commanding Hold on Market Share; North America to Display Healthy Growth

With a market size of USD 60.62 billion in 2018, Asia-Pacific is predicted to dominate the HVAC system market share during the forecast period, primarily as a result of increasing disposable income in the region. Higher purchasing power is enabling households and businesses in the region to demand advanced heating, ventilation, and cooling units, which bodes well for the market. On the other hand, North America is expected to present lucrative sales opportunities owing to the region’s rapidly expanding residential sector. In Europe, sudden rise in demand for HVAC systems as a means to combat the worsening effects of global warming is propelling the market.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Daikin North America LLC widened its path-breaking Daikin Fit product line through the addition of heat pump systems. The company intends on capturing the residential sector in North America, which currently predominantly uses unitary HVAC units. The new product provides a ductless heat pump solution that can be integrated with the traditional ducted systems.

Daikin North America LLC widened its path-breaking Daikin Fit product line through the addition of heat pump systems. The company intends on capturing the residential sector in North America, which currently predominantly uses unitary HVAC units. The new product provides a ductless heat pump solution that can be integrated with the traditional ducted systems. November 2019: The Danish MNC, Danfoss, joined forces with Microsoft to consolidate its expert services in refrigeration and HVAC systems on the cloud. The new platform will be powered by Microsoft Azure, providing a unified table of solutions to Danfoss’s customers. The company aims to bring about operational and sales efficiency through the launch of this innovative platform.

