Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Calcium Market

Global Calcium Market: Overview

Set to grow at a sturdy CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the global calcium market is set to generate a high growth curve, steep and upward facing, and a plethora of gainful opportunities for the market players.

It is also important to note here that a slew of factors are underscoring growth in the global calcium market. Some of these are expansion of oil and gas industry, paper industry, growing demand from food and beverages industry, chemical industry, and construction industry.

India and China would contribute massively to the growth of the global calcium market owing to a significant amount of paper production and growth in chemical industry. Worldwide, growth in the construction market would keep the global calcium market quite buoyant, credit the coextensive nature of the two markets.

Global Calcium Market: Notable Development

The global calcium market is rife with developments that are helping the market shape the future course. Some of the prominent developments are outlined below:

In December of the year 2017, Micron-Ita Industria e Comercio de Minerais Ltd was acquired by Imerys. One of the very significant trends this points to is the fact that mergers and acquisitions are a key strategy in the industry. Another noteworthy part about the acquisition here is the fact that the move greatly helps Imerys to strengthen its presence in the Brazilian Market.

The global calcium market is a fragmented vendor’s landscape and some of the prominent players that are part of the market include the following:

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Schaefer Kalk GMBH

Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Huber Engineered Materials

Excalibar Minerals LLC

Omya AG

Imerys

Mississippi Lime Company

Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Global Calcium Market: Key trends and driver

A number of trends and drivers is leading to growth in the global calcium market. Some of the prominent factors are outlined below:

Construction volumes are set to witness a massive increase by the year 2030. The increase, as per a recent study will be by the magnitude of 85%. The volume increase would lead to the market worth of USD 15.5 trillion. Three nations will be at the forefront of this increase – India, China, and the United States of America (the U.S.A.). Together, the nations mentioned here would account for a 57% of overall market growth. Calcium is an important part of the construction industry, particularly in the form of Calcium Chloride. This will help the calcium market grow significantly.

Extensively used in the oil and gas industry in the form of calcium chloride, it helps in improving density of solids. Besides, it helps in the swelling clays. This is particularly done in water phase. The phase is noted in the invert emulsion drilling fluids. As the industry expands, the market witnesses higher demand for calcium.

Additionally, by acting as a pH buffer, it can help harden pool water. This is required to ensure that the concrete of pool is not eroded. This again, generates substantial demand for calcium in the market over the forecast period.

Global Calcium Market: Regional Analysis

The fastest growing region in the global calcium market over the forecast period is the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. It is important to note here that China’s paper industry will also lead to growth in the regional market. Chemical industry would also contribute significantly to the growth of this region. Additionally, North America would also chart a notable growth curve over the forecast period.