COVID-19 Outbreak: Lining Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

In terms of tailoring and sewing, a lining refers to an inner layer of fur, fabric or any other material that is placed inside handbags, hats, curtains, luggage, and clothing. Linings offer a neat finish and hide raw edges of seams, padding, and interfacing. It is also utilized in the concealment of various other construction details. The global lining market is foreseen to observe growth in the increased preference for garments with lining.

The purpose of providing lining material is to give a clean and smooth finish and to avoid stretching of the material. Lining helps in the prolonging the product life. In addition, lining attached as an inner of a garment helps in the maintenance of body shape. The materials that are used as lining are utilized in bettering structure, durability and in adding luxury to the product. Viscose, acetate, silk, rayon, and polyester are some of the fibers that are popularly used as material for lining. Driven by the multiple benefits of the product, the global lining market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the period of forecast, from 2020 to 2030.

Product, end use, and region are the three significant parameters based on which the global lining market has been classified. Such detailed analysis of the market comes with the sole purpose to provide stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global lining market.

Global Lining Market: Notable Developments

One of the important market developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global lining market is mentioned as below:

In October 2018, Amsterdam-based Akzo Nobel N.V. acquired Romanian decorative paint company, Fabryo Corporation S.R.L. The transaction comprises six distribution centers and two production facilities for mortars, adhesives, and decorative paints. Following the acquisition, AkzoNobel is likely to come up as one of the market leaders in the decorative paints market.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global lining market comprise the below-mentioned:

Union developing group of China Ltd

Taiwan Dyeing & Fabric Co., Ltd

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

The Freudenberg Group

Edmund Bell & Co Ltd

Global Lining Market: Key Trends

The global lining market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Demand from Textile Industry to Widen the Scope of Use of Linings in Garments

The development of the global lining market is anticipated to be driven by the rapid economic growth of certain countries and increased disposable income of the people. In addition, increased in wealth, growing commercialization and urbanization, awareness of latest trends and fashion, and change in the lifestyle of people are likely to drive the growth of the global lining market over the assessment period, form 2020 to 2030.

Textile industry is witnessing considerable growth in the textile industry due to augmented demand for trendy clothes. Change in fashion requires lining for specific types of clothes. Lining fabrics are extensively utilized across the textile industry for a wide variety of clothing lines. The growth of textile industry is likely to widen expansion of the global lining market in the years to come.

However, the outbreak of global pandemic, Covid 19, has brought almost all the manufacturing industries to a standstill. Supply lines have been disrupted. With salary cuts and job losses, people are expected to spend money only on essential products and services, which is estimated to adversely affect the growth of the global lining market in the few months to come.

Global Lining Market: Geographical Analysis

Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are estimated to collectively account for major chunk of the global lining market throughout the period of analysis. Bangladesh, India and China are expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region. Mexico, Brazil, and Peru are estimated to propel growth of the lining market in Latin America. The flourishing textile industry in these countries is likely to play a major role in the development of the lining market.

