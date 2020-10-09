North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 477,845.5 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 13.0% | Medtronic, BioTelemetry Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc, Medicomp Inc, Preventice Services, LLC, The Scottcare Corporation
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient’s cardiac activity. It records the patient’s heartbeat, including usage, exercise and sleep. According to report The North America mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 477,845.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 167,462.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019-2027.
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry is a type of real-time ECG monitoring in which the patient wears a device (24 hours, up to 30 days) that monitors ECG data on an outpatient basis.
The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.
The North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The growing elderly population is the major cause of the heart diseases in the region. The heart disease are mostly pone to the elderly people due to weak immunity and major other health problems. The general aging factors leads to stiffen the heart and blood vessels that leads to the heart disorders. As the age grows the systolic blood pressure also rises and it leads to an incidences of the cardiovascular diseases. Thus, the people with the age of 75 years and above high blood pressure is the common risk factor for the heart condition.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems assays in the market.
EUROPE IMMUNOHISTOCHEMISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Technology
- Lead Based
- Patch Based
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Cardiac Centres
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Medtronic
- BioTelemetry Inc.
- Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc
- Medicomp Inc
- Preventice Services, LLC
- The Scottcare Corporation
- Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medicalgorithmics, S.A),
- Zoll Medical Corporation
- Welch Allyn
- Telerhythmics, LLC
