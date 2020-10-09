Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market: Overview

Bacterial and viral collection is done in healthcare settings to diagnose the kind of disease an individual has. It is essential that specimen collection be done in a sterile manner to not pick up environmental contaminants. This is why specimen collection equipment needs to meet a lot of quality regulations before it is released to the market. A variety of equipment exists for a variety of samples that can be collected from the human body.

The incidence of bacterial and viral diseases is increasing globally, notes TMRR. This can be attributed to climate change and the reduced immunity of a population that is increasingly sheltered from developing natural immunity. Globalization accentuates this problem as microorganisms specific to one region are mixing up with humans elsewhere. The current COVID-19 pandemic is testament to this fact. This pandemic and the factors aforementioned should give a steady growth curve from 2019 to 2029 for the bacterial and viral specimen collection market to ride upon.

Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market: Competitive Landscape

A number of manufacturers are involved in the production of specimen collection equipment. This makes the market fragmented. Top notch, influential players operating in the global market are:

Puritan Medical Products

COPAN Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, LLC

Pretium Packaging

Trinity Biotech

Medical Wire & Equipment

HiMedia Laboratories

Hardy Diagnostics

Nest Scientific

VIRCELL S.L.

DiaSorin

Titan Biotech

These manufacturers are overloaded with demand with current global conditions prevailing. This calls for increased investment in sheer production by acquiring smaller production facilities for subparts. Also, funding innovations in this market is essential to cater to complex and ever changing demands placed by the pandemic.

Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The recent development and large scale usage of antibiotics has decreased mortality from bacterial infections, but it has posed a new problem of antimicrobial resistance. The human microbiome which lives on human skin and visceral cavities has evolved to bypass the harmful effects of these antibiotics. This often makes the clinical diagnosis of bacterial infections difficult given the myriad ways in which an illness can now present. Here lies the importance of good quality specimen collection and analysis to correctly diagnose an infection.

Same as bacteria, virus world over are evolving because of the global change in environmental conditions. The current COVID-19 virus has arguably originated from such a change and spread due to a widespread communication network worldwide. Healthcare settings today are overloaded with patients affected by this virus. The demand for bacterial and viral specimen collection market should continue to grow in the future in the aftermath of this pandemic.

Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are currently global leaders in the global bacterial and viral specimen collection market. A robust healthcare infrastructure that supports innovations, coupled with a good level of awareness among people about the importance of diagnostics makes this possible.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is expected to register the fastest growth in this market in the future. An increased spending on healthcare infrastructure by regional governments should support this trend. As many countries in this region are yet developing, the prevalence of infectious diseases is high among them. This places great importance on specimen collection and demands should reflect this as healthcare receives increased importance.

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook

Bacterial Specimen Collection

Swabs

Bacterial Transport Media

Blood Collection Kits

Other Consumables

Viral Specimen Collection

Swabs

Viral Transport Media

Blood Collection Kits

Other Consumables

Application Outlook

Diagnostics

Research

End-use Outlook

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Test

Research Laboratories

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

