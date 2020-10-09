Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is projected to be worth more than USD 15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of over 20%, claims Roots Analysis

The growing popularity and therapeutic potential of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) is evident in the rapid growth in intellectual capital, financing and partnership activity reported in the past five years

With six marketed drugs, ADCs are presently recognized as a potent class of targeted anticancer therapies, with the potential to be used to treat a variety of other disease indications. The success of such products can be attributed to their ability to effectively identify and eliminate disease associated cells / pathogens, with substantially lower risk of treatment related side effects.

Key Market Insights

Around 250 ADCs are currently under development

Of these, nearly 40% are in the clinical phase of development, while the rest are in the preclinical / discovery stage. Presently, most of such therapeutic leads are being developed against the HER2 antigen; other popular biological targets include CD30 and EGFR.

60% of clinical stage therapy candidates are designed for the treatment of solid tumors

Within this segment, breast cancer (which represents a share of 22%) is currently the most popular target indication (in terms of number of therapy candidates in the pipeline), followed by non-small cell lung cancer (10%). ADC therapeutics are also being developed for hematological malignancies, such as multiple myeloma (31%), lymphoma (27%) and leukemia (27%).

More than 11,000 patents have been filed / granted related to ADCs and affiliated technologies, since 2015

Around 40% of these intellectual property documents were filed / granted in the US; other key regions with significant intellectual capital include China, Japan, Canada, Korea and Taiwan. Leading non industry players (in terms of the size of intellectual property portfolio) include INSERM, University of California, Leland Stanford Junior University and University of Pennsylvania.

USD 5+ billion has been invested by both private and public investors, till 2019

Around USD 2 billion was raised through venture capital financing alone, representing 40% of the total capital amount raised since 2011. Further, there have been six IPOs, from which companies claim to have raised over USD 1 billion in financing.

Partnership activity in this field has increased at an annualized rate of 30%

In fact, around 60% of the deals considered in this analysis were established post 2015, the maximum activity being reported in 2018. Majority of these agreements (over 100) were observed to be either R&D agreements and / or licensing deals.

Over time, CMOs have become indispensable to the R&D and manufacturing activity in this domain

Presently, 30 CMOs have the required capabilities to manufacture and conjugate ADCs; of these, 50% claim to be one-stop-shops, providing end-to-end services across all steps of ADC manufacturing. Further, over 80% of ADC contract manufacturers are based in either North America or Europe with facilities dedicated to ADC manufacturing / conjugation located in one or multiple regions.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 80% of the market share by 2030

It also worth noting that ADC products using VC linkers and SMCC linkers are likely to capture more than 60% of the market. Further, based on type of cytotoxic payload, ADCs using MMAE and DMI are anticipated to capture close to 50% of the overall market share.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in this market?

Who are the key ADC development and manufacturing technology providers?

What are the prevalent and upcoming trends related to ADC payload and linkers?

What are the new biologic target antigens being explored for ADC development?

Who are the key / emerging CMOs, in different regions, that you can reach out to for your manufacturing requirements?

Who are the key investors in the ADC market?

What are the most prominent drugs / therapies being currently used in combination with ADCs?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by ADC developers / manufacturers?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts who can support contemporary ADC development efforts?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What kind of commercialization and promotional strategies are being used by ADC developers?

The USD 15 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within this market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Payload MMAE DM4 Camptothecin DM1 MMAF Others

Type of Linker VC Sulfo-SPDB SMCC VA Hydrazone Others

Target Indication Breast cancer Lymphoma Leukemia Urothelial cancer Lung cancer Ovarian cancer Others

Target Antigen CD30 HER2 CD22 CD33 Others

Technology Providers Seattle Genetics ImmunoGen StemCentRx Immunomedics Others

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom upcoming generations of ADC therapeutics are likely to garner significant interest among therapy developers and end users alike. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Alan Burnett (Professor, School of Medicine, Cardiff University)

Aldo Braca (President and Chief Executive Officer) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Senior Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

Anthony DeBoer (Director, Business Development, Synaffix)

Christian Bailly (Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre)

Christian Rohlff, (Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Oxford BioTherapeutics)

Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma)

John Burt (Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)

Jennifer L. Mitcham (Director, SMARTag ADCs and Bioconjugates) and Stacy McDonald (Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)

Laurent Ducry (Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)

Mark Wright (Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)

Sasha Koniev (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Syndivia)

Tatsuya Okuzumi (Associate General Manager, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services)

Toshimitsu Uenaka (Executive Director) and Takashi Owa (Chief Innovation Officer, Eisai)

Wouter Verhoeven (Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics)

The research covers elaborate profiles, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), detailed information on advanced stage pipeline candidates (featuring a drug overview, clinical development plan and key clinical trial results) and an informed future outlook.

