3D Scanning Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2020 to 2027

The utility segment is driven primarily by increasing global financial incentives and regulatory support. Currently used, the COVID-19 pandemic mainly affects the use of 3D Scanning. Many business operations in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed. In view of the supply chain limitations and lack of site access due to COVID-19 epidemic companies are experiencing short-term operating difficulties. The distribution of COVID-19 due to the pandemic impact in China, Japan and India is expected to be strongly influenced by Asia-Pacific.

This study includes an in-depth business evaluation. This is done by detailed contextual analysis, historical data and verifiable market-size estimates. The predictions in the study were focused on existing research methodologies and assumptions. This research study serves as a repository for analysis and information for all market factors, not only regional market, technology, modes and applications but also for all aspects of the market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The main actors examined in the report are:

3D Systems, Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, FARO Technologies, Inc., Maptek Pty Ltd., ShapeGrabber Inc. (Quality Vision International), Autodesk, Inc., Creaform Inc. (Ametek Inc.), Konica Minolta, Inc., Gesellschaft fur Optische Messtechnik (GOM) mbH, and Direct Dimensions Inc. among others.

Market Breakdown:

The market for 3D scanning is classified on the basis of type, services, range, applications and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into laser scanners, optical scanners and structured light scanners. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality inspection and face body scanning. Reverse engineering service comprises the study of original machine or model to understand or improve its components. Rapid prototyping refers to the creation of test models by using scanned data of original component. Rapid prototype is attained by deploying the captured data into 3D printers. Based on scanning range, the market is segmented into long range, medium range and short range scanners. Further, the application segment is classified into aerospace & defense, civil & architecture, entertainment & media, industrial manufacturing, medical & healthcare and others.

On the basis of geographical boundaries, the market is classified into: North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

