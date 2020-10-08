Rigid Packaging Market to Grow at Robust 5.8% CAGR to 2023 – Amcor, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith

The global rigid packaging market was valued at $496.72 billion in 2016. The rigid packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% and is forecast to reach $729.14 billion by 2023. The global rigid packaging market growth is largely driven by increasing consumer goods demand, improving packaging recycling rates, and low cost of rigid plastic packaging.

Rigid Packaging include rigid containers made from plastics, glass, wood, metals and other materials. These materials are used to from a box, tray or case and the final product. The final packaged product can be without printing or can feature one or two color printing schemes, or even feature high performance graphics. Rigid packaging is generally sealed with adhesives, tape or staples. Although rigid packaging has existed for many decades, it continues to evolve to meet the needs of a changing consumer landscape.

However, the rigid packaging market growth is restrained by factors such as increasing adoption of flexible packaging materials, Eurozone economic uncertainty, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations. The global rigid packaging market is segmented based on material type, end-user industries, and geography. Based on materials, the rigid packaging market is categorized into plastics, metal, paper & paperboard, glass and others. Plastics was the most dominant material type in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $305.21 billion by 2023. Plastics are among one of the highly used materials for packaging due to their innovative visual appeal and improvement that plastics providing hygiene quotient and shelf-life of the product. Based on end-user industries the global rigid packaging market is categorized into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and others. The food & beverages segment was the most dominant end-user industry for rigid packaging accounting for 62.0% in 2016. Rigid packaging in food & beverage segment includes bottles, cans, ampules, aerosol containers, aluminum bottles and jars among others. As compared to other packaging types, rigid plastic packaging containers provide unique benefits such as high impact strength, high stiffness and high barrier properties, which have expanded the market for rigid packaging medium in recent years.

Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reynolds Group Holding and Tetra Pak International.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Rigid Packaging market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Rigid Packaging market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Rigid Packaging market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Rigid Packaging market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

