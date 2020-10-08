Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Global Analysis, Share, Insights, Size, Growth, Trends, Demand Forecast to 2026
In global market, the production of Super Absorbent Polymer increases from 1637.7 K MT in 2012 to 2617.7 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.44%. In 2016, the global Super Absorbent Polymer market is led by China capturing about 23.58% of global Super Absorbent Polymer production. Europe and Japan are other main market with 19.68% and 19.60% global production share. At present, the major manufa cturers of Super Absorbent Polymer are Nippon Shokubhai, BASF, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Seika, LG Chemical and Sanyo Chemical. Nippon Shokubhai is the world leader.
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nippon Shokubhai
BASF
Evonik Industries
Sumitomo Seika
LG Chemical
Sanyo Chemical
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Danson Technology
Quanzhou BLD Science Technology
Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech
Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical
Weilong Polymer Material
Demi
Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Breakdown Data by Type
Sodium Polyacrylate
Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer
Others
Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Breakdown Data by Application
Disposable Diapers
Adult Incontinence
Feminine Hygiene
Agriculture Products
Others
