Welding Wires Market 2020 with COVID-19 After Effects Analysis by Emerging Trends, Industry Demand, Growth by Key Players

The global welding wires market size was valued at USD 9,678.4 Million in 2018 is expected to reach USD 14,636.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%.

The increasing R&D investments for the development of advanced welding technologies is a key factor driving the global welding wires market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Welding Wires Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire, Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

As per the report, the welding wires market on the basis of Industry is segmented into automotive, building & construction, oil & gas and others. The building & construction segment is expected to witness high growth by 85% to USD 8 trillion in the coming future owing to the product innovations and technological opportunities in building and construction sector. the welding wires market trends include the introduction of drones, 3D scanning, and printing, augmented reality, Building Information Modelling (BIM).

The Prominent Companies Operating in The Global Welding Wires Market Include:

The Lincoln Electric Company

KOBE STEEL, LTD

ESAB

Ador Welding Ltd.

ZULFI WELDING ELECTRODES FACTORY CO. LTD

Kiswel Ltd.

Chosun Welding Co., Ltd.

Gedik Welding

Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group International Trading Co., Ltd.

Capilla Welding Materials GmbH

FSH WELDING GROUP

RME MIDDLE EAST FZCO

In addition, the building & construction industry is growing at a rapid pace with 6% of global GDP, and nearly 8% of GDP from developing countries such as India, leading to growth in shipbuilding, pipe construction and others. The report provides a comprehensive summary of various aspects of the welding wires market, namely, growth drivers, obstacles, prominent market players, and key industry developments. Moreover, it presents accurate market figures, size, and volume. Along with this, it provides extensive data attributed to the leading segments of the market.

Market Segmentation –

By Type

Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire

Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire

Others (SAW Wires, etc.)

By Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Others (Aerospace & Defence)

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire to Hold Lion’s Share

The welding wires market on the basis of type is segmented into metal inert gas (MIG) wire, tungsten inert gas (TIG) wire, and Others. MIG wires segment is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in the arc welding process. MIG wires are manufactured using various raw materials namely stainless steel, nickel alloy, aluminum, cobalt, and others, providing high tensile strength for the welding process. MIG wire serves as both heat source and filler metal for thin sheet and thick section components welding. MIG accounts for more than 50% of its usage in most industrial sectors as it offers flexibility and is suitable for mechanization.In addition, The tungsten inert gas (TIG) wire, and Others segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

