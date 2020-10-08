Industrial Robots Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2017-2026

Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published an unbiased, comprehensive, and insightful report, titled “Industrial robots Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2026)”. The report examines the global industrial robots market in detail, extensively covering the key market dynamics.

The report provides its readers with information about key trends influencing growth of the global industrial robots market. Data exploration across different market parameters is done, for deducing volume sales of industrial robots across the globe. The report also delivers information about the global industrial robots market’s competition landscape, profiling major market participants in detail.

Report Summary

FMI’s report on the global industrial robots market is represented in a systematic manner, enabling readers to gain a firm foothold in the market, by considering all intricacies regarding analysed segments in an easy-to-understand format. Beginning with a chapter on the global industrial robots market’s executive summary, the report gives a snapshot of the market, coupled with the definition of “industrial robots”, and a brief market introduction. An overview of global industrial robots market has also been offered after the executive summary, with significant & relevant market numbers including historical CAGR (2012-2016), and forecast CAGR (2017-2026).

The executive summary also delivers information related to lucrative markets in terms of fastest expansion, and largest volume share. Following chapters in the report offer information about pricing analysis, cost structure, product life cycle, supply chain analysis, and supplier list. The presence of leading industries that are operating actively in global industrial robots market is portrayed via an intensity map.

Market Taxonomy

The global industrial robots market report moves ahead toward evaluation of the global industrial robots market that is done via a segmentation analysis. Market numbers pertaining to the segmentation analysis are offered in terms of year-on-year growth comparison, market share comparison, and volume comparison. Specific chapters in the report provide insights based on the regional analysis of the market, which highlights prominent countries included under the regional segments. Global market for industrial robots is divided based on regions into Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Europe.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Product Type

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Others

End Use

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Chemicals, Plastic & Rubber

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Construction

Others

Applications

Material Handling

Welding & Soldering

Assembly & Disassembly

Painting & Dispensing

Others

Technology

Automatic

Semi- Automatic

Manual

Competition Landscape

The report ends with chapters delivering information on the global industrial robots market’s competition landscape. Information related to key companies has been given in terms of key financials, SWOT analysis, product overview, key developments, and company overview. The competition landscape is the most valuable chapter of the report, wherein readers are given access to a better understanding of prominent companies contributing actively to expansion of the global industrial robots market. The chapters on competition landscape offer necessary knowledge regarding leading market players’ current market standings, and the way of their strategy implementation for expanding their presence in the global industrial robots market.

Research Methodology

The research methodology employed by Future Market Insights’ (FMI) analysts is the perfect aggregation of data attained from various primary interviews with key stakeholders and experts in the industry, and an extensive secondary research. The primary research is related to present and future market conditions across developing as well as developed regions, which offer adequate attention to the market dynamics. A rigorous data validation has been done on secondary and primary research, in order to glean quantitative and qualitative insights impacting major business decisions.